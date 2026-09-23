The new Beats 360 are 'some of the most comfortable, best-sounding headphones' — and you can save a whopping 80% on an extra pair of earcups
Get the Beats 360 Cushion Kit for only $9.99
The Beats 360 headphones were just announced yesterday, and Amazon already has a whopping 80% (yes, 80%) discount on the official Beats 360 Cushion Kit.
• Preorder the Beats 360 headphones for $349
The Beats 360 are the first-ever customizable over-ear headphones, so the Cushion Kit lets you swap your earcups for a fresh set. Originally priced at $49.99, you can get the Beats 360 Cushion Kit for just $9.99 for a limited time. The Beats 360 and Cushion Kit are only available for pre-order, with a September 24 release date.
Save 80% on the Beats 360 Cushion Kit
This limited-time Amazon deal lets you score a whopping 80% discount on the Cushion Kit for the new Beats 360 headphones. Available in five fun colors, the cushion kit allows you to switch up your earcups and headband so you have a fresh set after a workout or run.
Preorder the Beats 360 headphones for $349
Our editor at large, Lance Ulanoff, got his hands on the Beats 360 and called them 'one of the most comfortable, best-sounding headphones I've ever worn'. The Beats 360 are the first-ever customizable over-ear headphones, letting you swap your ear cushions and headband cushion for fun colorways, including pastel pinks and blues, black, ivory, and vibrant yellow-green.
Designed for active lifestyles and everyday wear, the Beats 360 are the company's first-ever sweat- and water-resistant over-ear headphones. The cans deliver powerful, balanced sound with superb Active Noise Cancellation, a 1.75x improvement over the Beats Studio Pro.
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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