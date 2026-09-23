The Beats 360 headphones were just announced yesterday, and Amazon already has a whopping 80% (yes, 80%) discount on the official Beats 360 Cushion Kit.



• Preorder the Beats 360 headphones for $349



The Beats 360 are the first-ever customizable over-ear headphones, so the Cushion Kit lets you swap your earcups for a fresh set. Originally priced at $49.99, you can get the Beats 360 Cushion Kit for just $9.99 for a limited time. The Beats 360 and Cushion Kit are only available for pre-order, with a September 24 release date.

Save 80% on the Beats 360 Cushion Kit

Our editor at large, Lance Ulanoff, got his hands on the Beats 360 and called them 'one of the most comfortable, best-sounding headphones I've ever worn'. The Beats 360 are the first-ever customizable over-ear headphones, letting you swap your ear cushions and headband cushion for fun colorways, including pastel pinks and blues, black, ivory, and vibrant yellow-green.



Designed for active lifestyles and everyday wear, the Beats 360 are the company's first-ever sweat- and water-resistant over-ear headphones. The cans deliver powerful, balanced sound with superb Active Noise Cancellation, a 1.75x improvement over the Beats Studio Pro.