Elegoo's Neptune 3 Pro is a long-time favorite entry-point into 3D printing, and it's currently at a great price on Amazon.

• Best for: Beginners who want a reliable, easy-to-set-up 3D printer without spending much to try the hobby.

• The deal: The Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro 3D printer is now $210 (was $250) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: This is an ultra-affordable 3D printer deal for beginnners just starting out, and our experience with Elegoo units has been positive overall. One stand-out feature here is the auto bed levelling. It removes the trickiest part of getting started. It also features a dual-gear direct-drive extruder for more consistent feeding, a removable capacitive touchscreen, and a 225 x 225 x 280mm build volume.

Why we recommend it

We've had good experiences testing out Elegoo's line of 3D printers, including the Neptune range. The Neptune 3 Pro is an easy recommendation for anyone trying out 3D printing for the first time - especially at this price. And that's chiefly due to the company removing one of the biggest beginner pain-points with the addition of auto-levelling. it means you're not manually tramming a bed on day one, and the flexible magnetic plate makes prints far easier to pop free without damaging them.

For more top-performers for beginners and pros, see our guide to the best 3D printers we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $199.99, this is $49.80 off the $249.79 list price, a fair discount for a printer that already sits at the budget end of the category. We've seen it sell for close to this price before, so it's a good time to buy rather than a rare rock-bottom deal.

For more savings, check out the best 3D printer deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro 3D Printer if...

You're new to 3D printing, don't want to spend a fortune, and you like auto-leveling to remove the guesswork from your first prints.

❌ Skip the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro 3D Printer if...

You're a small business or cosplayer who needs a larger build volume, multi-color or multi-material 3D printing.

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