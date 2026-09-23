At $210, Elegoo’s Neptune 3 Pro 3D printer brings auto bed levelling to a price beginners will love
This simple open-enclosure 3D printer is well-suited for first-timers and hobbyists
Elegoo's Neptune 3 Pro is a long-time favorite entry-point into 3D printing, and it's currently at a great price on Amazon.
• Best for: Beginners who want a reliable, easy-to-set-up 3D printer without spending much to try the hobby.
• The deal: The Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro 3D printer is now $210 (was $250) at Amazon.
• Why it matters: This is an ultra-affordable 3D printer deal for beginnners just starting out, and our experience with Elegoo units has been positive overall. One stand-out feature here is the auto bed levelling. It removes the trickiest part of getting started. It also features a dual-gear direct-drive extruder for more consistent feeding, a removable capacitive touchscreen, and a 225 x 225 x 280mm build volume.
A direct-drive FDM printer built around beginner-friendly setup: auto leveling, a flexible PEI build plate for easier print removal, and dual lead screws on the Z-axis for more stable layers.
Why we recommend it
We've had good experiences testing out Elegoo's line of 3D printers, including the Neptune range. The Neptune 3 Pro is an easy recommendation for anyone trying out 3D printing for the first time - especially at this price. And that's chiefly due to the company removing one of the biggest beginner pain-points with the addition of auto-levelling. it means you're not manually tramming a bed on day one, and the flexible magnetic plate makes prints far easier to pop free without damaging them.
For more top-performers for beginners and pros, see our guide to the best 3D printers we've tested.
Price Context & Historical Value
At $199.99, this is $49.80 off the $249.79 list price, a fair discount for a printer that already sits at the budget end of the category. We've seen it sell for close to this price before, so it's a good time to buy rather than a rare rock-bottom deal.
For more savings, check out the best 3D printer deals.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro 3D Printer if...
You're new to 3D printing, don't want to spend a fortune, and you like auto-leveling to remove the guesswork from your first prints.
❌ Skip the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro 3D Printer if...
You're a small business or cosplayer who needs a larger build volume, multi-color or multi-material 3D printing.
Also consider
A better pick if you want a beginner-friendly multi-color 3D printer. This multicolor FDM printer offers native four-color printing, expansion to 19 colors, 600mm/s maximum speeds, a 260mm³ build area, 49-point auto leveling, AI monitoring, dual-band Wi-Fi, and LAN connectivity.
Read our review
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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