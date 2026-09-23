Designed as a home backup system, the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus will keep your household running during an outage, while also providing portable power for RV trips and other situations where access to the grid is limited.

Best for: Homeowners and RV owners looking for a lot of emergency backup power, or those expanding their system at some point in the future.

The deal: The Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus is $1,709 (was $1,899) at Amazon.

Why it matters: Jackery's running an early Prime Big Deal Days sale on power stations on Amazon and its own site with up to 65% off. But this is the one that really caught my eye. The unit's 3,584Wh LFP battery and 3,600W AC output provide enough capacity and power for numerous essential household appliances during an outage or trips away from home.

Why we recommend it

Jackery has always impressed us with its units, and the HomePower 3600 Plus combines a substantial 3,584Wh battery with a continuous AC output of 3,600W. That's enough to power a wide range of household appliances.

Its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is rated for 6,000 charge cycles, with a service life of up to 10 years. The company also uses heat-resistant ceramic membrane battery cells to improve thermal safety.

The power station weighs 77.2 pounds and features wheels and a telescopic handle, so it's easy to move around your home or take on the road.

Price context & historical value

The reduction from $1,899 to $1,709 represents a saving of $190 on the HomePower 3600 Plus, around 10% off the regular price. That's a good reduction on a substantial piece of backup power equipment. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it however. It has been $1,619 in the past on Amazon.

For more options, see our roundup of the best portable power stations we've tested.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus if...

You want a backup power solution that can keep home appliances running in the event of an outage. The HomePower 3600 Plus can expand its energy storage to approximately 21kWh, and larger configurations using multiple units, can extend backup periods.

❌ Skip the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus if...

You only need occasional backup power for a laptop, phone or a few small electronic devices. A smaller, less expensive portable power station would probably meet those requirements.

Also consider

Jackery has told me it's also running a parallel sale on its own site ahead of Amazon Prime Day. So if you buy direct, you'll receive a free insulated bottle worth $59 with the HomePower 3600 Plus and 500 X Panel bundle, or a free Explorer 100 Plus worth $149 with the 7.2kWh bundle. Order by September 25 to qualify, and Jackery will email your gift coupon by October 8.