A good mechanical keyboard can make long working days more fun, especially if you spend hours writing, coding or working with spreadsheets. The Keychron V6 Max offers a full-size layout, extensive customization and several ways to connect your devices.

• Best for: Writers, programmers and office workers who spend a lot of time typing and want a customizable mechanical keyboard with a dedicated number pad for Windows or Mac.

• The deal: The Keychron V6 Max wireless customizable keyboard is now $110 (was $120) at Amazon. In the UK, the cheapest price for the V6 Max is £92 (was £115) at Argos.

• Why it matters: This is the best mechanical keyboard for professionals that we've reviewed - our hardware editor has been using this everyday since he reviewed it in June without complaint. Its gasket-mounted construction, sound-absorbing foam, replaceable Gateron Jupiter Red switches and durable PBT keycaps offer plenty of options for customizing the typing experience.

Why we recommend it

The V6 Max has a gasket-mounted design with sound-absorbing foam, helping reduce typing noise and providing a comfortable typing experience.

Its double-shot PBT keycaps are designed to resist wear and prevent the lettering from fading, and it comes with pre-lubed Gateron Jupiter Red switches that provide smooth keystrokes without the tactile bump found on some mechanical keyboards.

The hot-swappable PCB supports most three-pin and five-pin MX mechanical switches, making it possible to experiment with different typing characteristics. And there's a volume knob you can tap to instantly mute your computer. It's an especially nice touch.

In his five-star review, our expert Steve said, "if I could, I’d sit at my desk all day and all night just to feel that pleasing feedback, listening to the satisfying clackety-clack as my fingers depress the keys. It might just be the best office keyboard I’ve ever used."

He also added, "For me, it’s one of the best keyboards around, perfectly positioned for productivity-minded professionals, students, programmers — effectively anyone who’s going to be spending a lot of time at their desk. On that score, it delivers an awesome experience."

Price context & historical value

The reduction from $119.99 to $109.19 represents a relatively modest saving of $10.80, or approximately 9%. That's not a huge discount, but any price cut on such a great keyboard is worth grabbing. I've seen it cheaper in the past, but only as low as $95.99, so you're paying just $13.20 more than the previous low.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Keychron V6 Max mechanical keyboard if...

You regularly switch between several computers or want a keyboard that works across different operating systems. The V6 Max supports 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1 and wired USB-C connections. Bluetooth allows you to pair up to three devices, while the 2.4GHz and wired modes support a 1,000Hz polling rate.

❌ Skip the Keychron V6 Max mechanical keyboard if...

You have limited desk space or regularly carry your keyboard between locations. Its 108-key layout includes a dedicated number pad, so it occupies considerably more room than a compact mechanical keyboard.