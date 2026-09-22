Gaming laptop deals have been pretty dire in recent months (to say the least), but every now and again I spot a listing that's worth the cash. That's the case today with this RTX 5070 Ti-equipped MSI Vector 16 for $1,399 (was $1,749) at Walmart.

If you've got a bit of cash to spend on a new laptop, then this MSI Vector is definitely worth keeping on your list. It's been a while since I've seen a machine with such a graphics card for so cheap, although there are a few caveats.

First, you only get 16GB of RAM, which is somewhat expected given the price. The second trade-off is that you only get a 512GB storage drive.

It's the storage drive that's the most galling omission here, although I'd be willing to sacrifice a bit of space to get such a powerful graphics card at this price. You're essentially trading the ability to have a ton of games installed at once for better in-game performance. Personally, I don't think that's too bad.

Today's best gaming laptop deal at Walmart

MSI Vector 16 gaming laptop: was $1,749 now $1,399 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for the maximum possible performance per dollar, check out this MSI Vector 16 at Best Buy this week. At just $1,399, this machine is easily one of the cheapest I've ever seen to feature a high-end RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. On top of that, you're also getting a decent Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset - although you will have to settle for 16GB of RAM and a rather meagre 512GB SSD.

See more: check out all of today's gaming laptop deals at Walmart

Even with 16GB of RAM, I'd pick this MSI Vector 16 over similarly priced RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 machines on the market currently.

The RAM will likely bottleneck your performance in some games, but a machine with an RTX 5070 Ti and 16GB of RAM should still outpace a machine with an RTX 5060 and 32GB of RAM. For one, the RTX 5070 Ti features 12GB of VRAM versus the rather meagre 8GB on the RTX 5060. Again, I think the lack of RAM is an acceptable trade-off to secure the RTX 5070 Ti at this particular price.