A desktop PC makes a lot of sense when you want plenty of processing power, storage and connectivity without paying over the top. Best Buy has reduced the price of the HP OmniDesk, a powerful, modern computer that stands out thanks to its distinctive dark wood case.

• Best for: Creatives and professionals who want plenty of processing power and memory for demanding applications without paying for a dedicated graphics card they don't need.

• The deal: The HP OmniDesk is $1,398 (was $1,499) at Best Buy, saving you a solid $101, or around 7%, off the usual price.

• Why it matters: It looks good and inside you get a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor, 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with support for up to 64GB of RAM and two M.2 slots for future storage expansion.

Why we recommend it

The OmniDesk looks distinctive and classy with its dark wood finish, but it's definitely not a case of style over substance. Inside, the 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265 can boost up to 5.3GHz and has 30MB of L3 cache, providing plenty of processing power for demanding workloads. There's 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. You also get 10 USB ports split between eight USB-A and two USB-C connections, as well as HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

Price context & historical value

The $101 reduction from $1,499 to $1,398 isn't enormous at around 7%, but it's still a decent saving on a relatively expensive desktop. It isn't the cheapest we've seen it however. The desktop was on sale at Best Buy for $930 earlier in the year.

For further choices, take a look at our round up of the best business computers we've tested.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP OmniDesk Desktop if...

You want a desktop with a powerful processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a fast 1TB SSD. The dark wood finish adds warmth and personality, meaning the PC will fit beautifully into home offices or living spaces, blending in with furniture rather than clashing with it.

❌ Skip the HP OmniDesk Desktop if...

You need powerful performance for GPU-intensive rendering and 3D work that will benefit heavily from a dedicated graphics card. This configuration relies on integrated Intel Graphics rather than a discrete GPU.