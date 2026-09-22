Creative Assembly says Alien: Isolation 2 is still influenced by the iconic film, despite the outdoor setting

Principal environment artist Archie Whitehead says the environment had to be showcased "through the lens of someone from the 1970s"

Principal UI artist Laura Mouther says the team is "not reinventing the wheel" and is still using a lot of inspiration from the first movie and game

Alien: Isolation 2 is still inspired by the first Alien movie, even though the game features a new outdoor setting, but Creative Assembly had to make sure the environment felt authentic to its iconic retro-futuristic aesthetic.

Like Ridley Scott's 1979 Alien, Alien Isolation takes place inside a space station, isolating the player in a claustrophobic environment as a Xenomorph hunts them. However, the sequel features an outdoor colony world and the confines of a Weyland-Yutani outpost, giving the studio a new opportunity to expand exploration and find new ways to adapt the movie's iconic style.

Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom, principal environment artist Archie Whitehead didn't want to spoil the setting too much, suggesting players are in for some surprises as they explore the game's outdoor mining colony, with principal UI artist Laura Mouther explaining that the team is "not reinventing the wheel" and is still using a lot of inspiration from the first movie and the first game.

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"The first movie is the lens we're looking through everything at," Mouther said. "It's our guiding step. And when it comes to new, we're really excited about introducing new retrofitting tech," she added before using a CRT computer as an example of how it would be damaged in an outdoor setting.

"I can maybe give you an idea of our approach to it," she said. "We think about it now that you have to be indoors and outdoors; obviously, things need to adapt. I have a CRT monitor on my workstation as my third monitor; there are holes on the top in the back. Obviously, if I put that outside and it's raining, it's gonna go kaput, right? So, we need to make sure that we're adapting the things that we have seen in the first movie and in the first game to be believable in this outdoor environment. [So] it makes sense."

Whitehead added that it has to be showcased "through the lens of someone from the 1970s" because things like LEDs and LCD panels didn't exist back then.

"As an environment artist, I'm making design decisions all the time when modeling something about the shapes used; where's a vent, where's this?" Whitehead said, adding that it would be easy to add "generic" shapes, but he and the team used movie set photos and imagery to "dissect" how to build these assets players will see in the environment.

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"Sometimes it feels like yogurt pots," he joked. "It's a lot of vacuum form shapes. They even had some parts of it; I think it was a bomber from the Second World War. They got some stuff from the scrapyard.

"So looking at what they had and working out how to recontextualize those things when creating a new design, and just making sure that whenever we reference stuff, we don't reference anything from beyond that point because those manufacturing techniques and those materials didn't exist yet, so they shouldn't be here."

Alien: Isolation 2 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. A release date hasn't been announced.