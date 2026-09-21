Think you know your Modern Warfare? Test your knowledge ahead of the next game with our Call of Duty quiz
You've been drafted to take our Modern Warfare quiz
We're just a few weeks away from the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the explosive next entry in the blockbuster shooter series.
The Call of Duty franchise has been around for more than two decades, with almost constant annual releases, including multiple Modern Warfare games. There's the iconic original trilogy, and a more recent set of reboots that reset the story and brought its characters and themes into the modern age
But how much do you really know about the Modern Warfare games? Can you tell your Captain Price apart from your Gaz and Soap?
I've put together this Modern Warfare quiz to test your knowledge in the build-up to the Modern Warfare 4 launch, with a rigorous selection of questions related to all the Modern Warfare titles, old and new.
How did you score in our Modern Warfare quiz? Was there anything that took you by surprise? Let us know in the comments below, and maybe share your favorite bit of Call of Duty trivia too!
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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