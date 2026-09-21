Think you know your Modern Warfare? Test your knowledge ahead of the next game with our Call of Duty quiz

We're just a few weeks away from the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the explosive next entry in the blockbuster shooter series.

The Call of Duty franchise has been around for more than two decades, with almost constant annual releases, including multiple Modern Warfare games. There's the iconic original trilogy, and a more recent set of reboots that reset the story and brought its characters and themes into the modern age

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | A Narrative Recap - YouTube Watch On

But how much do you really know about the Modern Warfare games? Can you tell your Captain Price apart from your Gaz and Soap?

I've put together this Modern Warfare quiz to test your knowledge in the build-up to the Modern Warfare 4 launch, with a rigorous selection of questions related to all the Modern Warfare titles, old and new.

How did you score in our Modern Warfare quiz? Was there anything that took you by surprise? Let us know in the comments below, and maybe share your favorite bit of Call of Duty trivia too!

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