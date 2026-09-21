North Korean 'Contagious Interview' gang hits 30,000 businesses across the world with malware following fake interviews

Joint report from Japan, US, Germany, and Australia says Contagious Interview stole $10 million in crypto

NK operatives used fake personas, companies, and “laptop farms” to infiltrate 30,000+ devices in 100 countries

Agencies urge vigilance: verify applicants’ details, check IPs, validate certifications, and watch for crypto‑based payments

North Korean threat actors behind the infamous “Contagious Interview” campaign have so far compromised more than 30,000 devices across 100 countries, and have robbed around 7,000 people of their hard-earned cryptocurrencies.

The theft has brought more than $10 million to the North Korean government, a new report jointly released by law enforcement agencies in Japan, the United States, Germany, and Australia has found.

Fake everything

Contagious Interview is a hacking campaign running for almost four years now. Sometimes it’s also called Operation DreamJob.

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The cybersecurity community in general attributes it to the government of North Korea, although more precise attribution is rather difficult.

Some researchers believe it is being done by the Lazarus Group, one of the largest and most influential state-sponsored actors around.

Others believe different groups are involved, labeled DeceptiveDevelopment, Gwisin Gang, Tenacious Pungsan, DEV#POPPER, PurpleBravo, or TAG-121.

Contagious Interview leverages the lack of skilled workers in the West to infiltrate organizations, steal sensitive data and ultimately, money. North Korean operatives would create entire fake personas on social media such as LinkedIn, and would apply to hundreds, if not thousands, of job ads across IT, healthcare, and other industries.

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The personas are carefully crafted, using a mix of legitimate information stolen in data breaches (names, SSNs, addresses), and AI-generated images, video, and audio. If hired, the operatives would use their access to infect organizations with malware, steal login credentials and different access, and exfiltrate sensitive files and cryptos.

The operation works the other way around, as well. Crooks would create fake companies and fake job positions, and would then reach out to their targets to offer lucrative positions on exciting projects. As part of the hiring process, the candidates would be asked to download and work on code which, unknown to them, was malicious. The North Koreans would then pivot to their targets’ current employers, resulting in the same outcome.

Laptop farms

One of the ways organizations in the West are trying to combat this issue is by being mindful of the IP address and the location from which their employees are logging on. To work around this challenge, the attackers have set up “laptop farms” - facilities located abroad (usually in countries that don’t have that strict limitations, but are still NK-friendly, such as China), hosting hundreds of laptops. They would then access their targets’ networks through these laptops, to make sure their actual location is never revealed.

The primary targets are individual web designers, engineers, and specialists working in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 technologies, it was said. Businesses should be wary when they receive numerous applications in a short time, for a position where there are usually very few applicants.

“If possible, verify that IP addresses generally match the applicant’s claimed residence,” the report states. “Carefully check all contact information. Calling an applicant’s phone number may reveal the number is out of service.”

The agencies also warned that trying to get hired is often a group effort: “Even if a single individual appears to be applying, multiple people may be collaborating behind the scenes, inflating the perceived skill set.” Therefore, businesses should verify certifications by checking registration numbers and, in case of any inconsistencies, should ask for detailed explanations.

Asking personal details about the applicant’s hometown, weather, or hobbies, is often a good way to spot a scammer. Finally, it was said that North Korean IT workers tend to favor payment in cryptocurrency, and they may request that remuneration be sent to an account in another person’s name.

Contagious Interview has been ongoing for roughly four years now, and during that time it evolved significantly. Security agencies warn that changes to the standard practice could happen at any time, and that the variations to the theme should be expected.

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