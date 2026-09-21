How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI Series: Live Streams, Tickets, Schedule & Preview

England head into the three-match ODI series on a high after clean-sweeping The Lions 3-0 in the T20 series. Despite sitting seventh in the ICC ODI rankings, below Sri Lanka, Harry Brook’s side will be confident of another series victory given their recent form.

England won their previous ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1 in Sri Lanka earlier this year, before winning 2-1 against India at home, with Joe Root named Player of the Series on both occasions.

Root has been in exceptional form in ODIs this year, scoring 525 runs at an average of 105, and will once again be expected to anchor England’s middle order. Harry Brook, Jos Buttler and Will Jacks provide plenty of firepower around him. But they will be without Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran, both of whom are sidelined with injuries.

Selection could prove a headache for Brook, with almost every player in contention in good form. The biggest question is who replaces Bethell at the top of the order. Jordan Cox and Tom Banton are the obvious options, although all-rounder Rehan Ahmed opened against Sri Lanka in January. In the bowling attack, expect Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid and all-rounder Jamie Overton to play, and then one of Sonny Baker or Gus Atkinson.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis and captain Kusal Mendis – who missed the T20 series because of injury – will be vital. Their spin trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage will also be key to any hope they have, although with English pitches they will need their pace options to step-up as well.

The series begins in Chester-le-Street tomorrow (September 22), before moving to Leeds on September 24 and finishing at Kennington Oval, London, on September 27.

Read on as we explain how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI series online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

How to watch any England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI stream using a VPN

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How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch every game of the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI series.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's England vs Sri Lanka ODI coverage from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI live streams in the UK

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI series is being shown on Sky Sports, with live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £20 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI live streams in India

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The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI series is being shown on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch an England vs Sri Lanka ODI live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI live streams in Australia

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The England vs Sri Lanka ODI series is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI live streams in South Africa

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI series is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch every ball of the three-match series, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI series.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI Series FAQs

Can I get tickets for the England vs Sri Lanka ODI Series?

Yes, Seat Unique are offering tickets for every England vs Sri Lanka ODI.

What is the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI schedule? All times BST 1st ODI: Tuesday 22 September, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (12:30pm) 2nd ODI: Thursday 24 September, Headingley, Leeds (12:30pm) 3rd ODI: Sunday 27 September, Kennington Oval, London (10:30am)

What are the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 ODI squads? England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Josh Tongue Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Asitha Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage