Microsoft Teams is finally boosting security controls to let admins block custom file extensions

Weaponizable File Protection is getting more custom controls months after launching

Teams has become an attractive environment for attackers lately

Microsoft is set to add plenty of new features, too

Microsoft has announced an upgrade to its Weaponizable File Protection feature within Teams, which now means admins can control which types of files users can send through the workplace collaboration app to prevent the likelihood of spreading malware and other malicious files.

Weaponizable File Protection is a tool that's already been rolled out to Teams, but previously, it only automatically scanned for potentially dangerous attachments.

The automated part of the tool began rolling out in early 2026 after an earlier preview from a roadmap entry, and it's another roadmap entry that shows us what we can expect moving forward.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Teams admins can now block certain file types

"Administrators will be able to customize which file types are blocked in Teams to align with their organization's security requirements or continue using the Microsoft-recommended default list," a new roadmap entry reads.

According to the entry, Microsoft is aiming for a November 2026 rollout, so it shouldn't be long before admins gain greater control over prescribing which file types are blocked across the organization.

And it's around one year ago this month that Microsoft rolled out a largely similar, automated feature across Teams that scanned links for potentially malicious intent.

"Unlike email, Teams traffic typically bypasses secure email gateways and benefits from the perceived legitimacy of a colleague-initiated chat, which can make lures particularly effective in this environment," Microsoft wrote in a separate security study in a bid to explain why Teams attacks are becoming increasingly common.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More broadly, it looks like November's gearing up to be a big month for Teams both from a security perspective but also in terms of new features. Other roadmap entries point toward introduction like simultaneous screen sharing for two presenters, breakout room support for Android and a Meeting Shared Files window where users can easily access attachments from specific meetings.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.