Backcountry's 'up to 70% off' flash sale ends today — here are 17 outdoor deals I'd snap up right now

Colder, wetter weather might on the way, but that doesn't mean outdoor adventuring is off the cards. Quite the opposite, actually — with the right kit, fall and winter can be an excellent time to get out and about. If you need to fill out your cold weather wardrobe, head to Backcountry's flash sale, where for a (very) limited time, there's up to 70% off a massive range of outdoor clothing, accessories, and footwear from brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Mammut and Rab.

I've combed through the sale and rounded up my top picks below. I spent two years reviewing outdoors kit, and some of my favorite brands are included here. If you can't see what you want, it's well worth exploring the sale yourself — there are hundreds of products discounted, so chances are you'll find what you're looking for. You'll need to be quick though, as at time of writing the sale was due to end in a matter of hours.

Backcountry bargains

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