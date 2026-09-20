Amazon's best-selling walking shoes are on sale at Amazon — Asics, Nike, Brooks, Hoka, and more from $45
Save up to 35% on top-rated shoes
Fall has arrived, which means it finally feels nice enough to get outdoors and go on long walks. If you're looking for a new pair of fall sneakers, Amazon has some of its best-selling shoes on sale.
• Shop more daily deals at Amazon
I've rounded up the best walking shoes on sale for men and women below, from brands like Nike, Asics, Hoka, Brooks, and more. You can save up to 35% on a wide range of athletic sneakers, with prices starting at just $45. These sneakers are Amazon best-sellers and have earned thousands of positive reviews, offering different levels of support so there's a shoe for everyone.
Below, I've listed Amazon's top-rated walking shoes for women, followed by the best walking shoes for men. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers and an excellent opportunity to grab a new pair of sneakers at a discounted price.
Top-rated women's walking shoes at Amazon
Top-rated men's walking shoes at Amazon
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.