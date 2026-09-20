Fall has arrived, which means it finally feels nice enough to get outdoors and go on long walks. If you're looking for a new pair of fall sneakers, Amazon has some of its best-selling shoes on sale.



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I've rounded up the best walking shoes on sale for men and women below, from brands like Nike, Asics, Hoka, Brooks, and more. You can save up to 35% on a wide range of athletic sneakers, with prices starting at just $45. These sneakers are Amazon best-sellers and have earned thousands of positive reviews, offering different levels of support so there's a shoe for everyone.



Below, I've listed Amazon's top-rated walking shoes for women, followed by the best walking shoes for men. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers and an excellent opportunity to grab a new pair of sneakers at a discounted price.

Top-rated women's walking shoes at Amazon