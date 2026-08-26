The 12 best Garmin watch deals to shop before summer ends — save up to $250 on top-rated watches for running, swimming, and hiking

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Shop record-low prices ahead of Garmin's new releases

Garmin watch sale 2026
(Image credit: Garmin, Amazon/Edited by Gemini)
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Garmin watches often see attractive price cuts as summer winds down, especially this year, as the brand gears up to release the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro this Friday. I've headed to Amazon's end-of-summer Garmin sale to hand-pick today's 12 best deals.

Shop more of Amazon's best daily deals

The retailer has up to $250 in savings on Garmin's top-rated watches for running, swimming, hiking, and everyday wear. Garmin watches are the perfect companion for outdoor enthusiasts, thanks to their robust features, durable build, long battery life, and GPS capabilities. These capabilities come with an expensive price tag, so discounts are always welcome.

Below are Amazon's best Garmin watch deals, organized by price, starting at just $129. You'll find everything from our best premium Garmin watch, the Fenix 8, at a record-low $749.99 to our best outdoor watch, the Garmin Instinct 3, for $299. Just remember, these are limited-time offers and a great chance to grab a new premium watch at an all-time-low price.

The best Garmin smartwatch deals under $200

The best Garmin smartwatch deals under $300

The best Garmin smartwatch deals under $500

The best Garmin smartwatch deals $500 or more

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Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

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