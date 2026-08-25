Every time that a new Garmin smartwatch appears we know that our list of the best Garmin watches on the market is likely to be disrupted, and from what we've seen so far that certainly seems to be the case with the brand new Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro.

These wearables take over from the Fenix 8 and the Fenix 8 Pro at the very top of Garmin's product range, but are they the right buy for you? How much do they offer above and beyond the older models, and how do they compare to what's already available?

If you're weighing up a potential Fenix 9-themed upgrade, here's what you need to know in terms of what's new and what you get for your money.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

All the models

If you're interested in a new Garmin Fenix 9, there's no shortage of models to pick from: there's the standard Fenix 9 in three sizes, the Fenix 9 Pro in three sizes, and the Fenix 9 Pro with InReach in three sizes.

On top of that (try and keep up at the back), there's a Fenix 9 Pro Solar model in two sizes, and a Fenix 9 Pro Solar with InReach model in two sizes.

Our comprehensive pricing table might make everything a little easier to digest.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Garmin Fenix model 43mm 47mm 51mm Garmin Fenix 9 $999.99 / £859.99 / AU$1,599 $999.99 / £859.99 / AU$1,599 $1,099.99 / £949.99 / AU$1,749 Garmin Fenix 9 Pro $1,099.99 / £949.99 / AU$1,749 $1,099.99 / £949.99 / AU$1,749 $1,199.99 / £1,029.99 / AU$1,899 Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Solar N/A $1,099.99 / £949.99 / AU$1,749 $1,199.99 / £1,029.99 / AU$1,899 Garmin Fenix 9 Pro with InReach $1,199.99 / £1,029.99 / AU$1,899 $1,299.99 / £1,199.99 / AU$2,049 $1,399.99 / £1,209.99 / AU$2199 Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Solar with InReach N/A $1,199.99 / £1,029.99 / AU$1,899 $1,299.99 / £1,199.99 / AU$2,049

You can also check out the key specs of the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro models below: we've compared the two 43mm OLED versions to make it a little easier to understand.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Garmin Fenix 9 (43mm AMOLED) Garmin Fenix 9 Pro (43mm AMOLED) Price From $999.99 / £859.99 / AUTBC From $1,099.99 / £949.99 / AUTBC Dimensions 43 x 43 x 13.8 mm 43 x 43 x 13.3 mm Weight 61g 62g Case/bezel Titanium, fibre-reinforced polymer Titanium Display 416 x 416 px, AMOLED 416 x 416 px, AMOLED GPS Multi-band, GPS + Beidou + Glonass + Galileo + QZSS + SatIQ Multi-band, GPS + Beidou + Glonass + Galileo + QZSS + SatIQ Battery life 10 days (49 hours activity mode) 10 days (up to 50 hours activity mode) Connection Bluetooth, ANT, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, ANT, Wi-Fi Water resistant? Yes, 10ATM Yes, 10ATM Memory 64GB (7,000 songs) 64GB (7,000 songs)

(Image credit: Garmin)

Mapping upgrades

The on-board map is of course core to a lot of outdoor activities with the Fenix 9 series, and there are some useful-looking tweaks coming here. They include a new perspective view, which lets you see what's coming up more easily, at various different zoom levels, and there's more storage across the board with more map content already preloaded.

There's extra RAM inside these watches compared to their predecessors too, which Garmin says will make getting around the map on your wrist more fluid and responsive — panning is apparently now 30% faster, for example. Those are genuine improvements that should be noticeable if you're making the jump up from an older Garmin Fenix smartwatch.

New activity features

(Image credit: Garmin / Future)

There are some new activity features to talk about. The Fenix 9 watches offer stamina zones and stamina curves, to check how your endurance levels change over time, in relation to your training and fitness. The rucking features have been expanded meanwhile, to support pack changes during activities, and to enable more specific target metrics.

There's good news for regular indoor rowers. The new wearables are able to read data off selected machines directly, covering power curves and power zones, while the watches are able to calculate VO2 Max and certain other metrics from rowing sessions — which wasn't the case before. It means more detailed fitness insights from your rowing sessions.

Improvements to LiveTrack and location tracking

(Image credit: Future)

We're already big fans of the Garmin LiveTrack feature, which lets you share your real-time location, route, and associated stats with other people, and it's getting better on the LTE version of the Fenix 9 Pro. Sharing can now be done inside Garmin Messenger from your wrist, with some preset messages available, and improved notifications.

There's also a brand new feature called Garmin Locate, which again works through Garmin Messenger from the other end: Here a contact requests your location, as a one-time share, if they need to know where you are. It's all a bit more elegant and social, but it does mean you're getting gently pushed more towards Garmin's own messaging platform.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Epic

An 'Epic' is a new idea from Garmin, arriving with the Fenix 9 series. Essentially, it lets you selected group activities and workouts together, almost like a folder in a filing cabinet: the examples Garmin gives are backpacking trips, cycling stage races, and strength plans. Data from individual sessions can be collected in an Epic, and viewed and analyzed together.

At first glance, it looks like an interesting expansion of what you can do with your Garmin, and you can create these Epics from past activities too — potentially letting you unlock new insights from records going back years. Notes and photos can be added along the way as well, together with health data collected between the main activities of each Epic.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.