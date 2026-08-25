The Apple Watch 12 is rumored to be released next month — get the Apple Watch 11 in stock and on sale for just $299 at Amazon
Why wait for the Apple Watch 12? Score this limited-time deal now
At next month's September Apple Event, we expect the tech giant to introduce the Apple Watch 12 alongside the new iPhone.
While rumors are sparse about what new additions the Series 12 will have, we've had a year with the Apple Watch Series 11, and we think it's an excellent smartwatch that's packed with insightful features — and it's currently on sale.
Amazon has the Apple Watch 11 on sale for $299 (was $399), which is a $100 discount from its original price and only $20 more than the record low.
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The Apple Watch Series 11 was released at last year's September Event and is the thinnest and most durable Apple smartwatch, and is 2x more scratch-resistant than its predecessor. The smartwatch uses 5G connectivity for improved connectivity, while still offering an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours. Health features include hypertension detection and advanced sleep monitoring, which provide a personalized Sleep Score with helpful insights to help you sleep better.
Get the Apple Watch 11 on sale for $299
Ahead of next month's rumored Apple Watch 12 release, Amazon has the Apple Watch 11 on sale for $299 - just $20 more than the record-low price. The Series 11 is Apple's thinnest and most durable smartwatch, with upgrades like 5G connectivity, 24-hour battery life, and new health and sleep insights.
The Apple Watch 12 is expected to launch at the same price as the Series 11, which is $399. While it's guaranteed to have new features, most people will be satisfied with everything that the Apple Watch 11 has to offer, and it's $100 cheaper.
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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