At next month's September Apple Event, we expect the tech giant to introduce the Apple Watch 12 alongside the new iPhone.



While rumors are sparse about what new additions the Series 12 will have, we've had a year with the Apple Watch Series 11, and we think it's an excellent smartwatch that's packed with insightful features — and it's currently on sale.



Amazon has the Apple Watch 11 on sale for $299 (was $399), which is a $100 discount from its original price and only $20 more than the record low.



• Shop more daily deals at Amazon



The Apple Watch Series 11 was released at last year's September Event and is the thinnest and most durable Apple smartwatch, and is 2x more scratch-resistant than its predecessor. The smartwatch uses 5G connectivity for improved connectivity, while still offering an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours. Health features include hypertension detection and advanced sleep monitoring, which provide a personalized Sleep Score with helpful insights to help you sleep better.

Get the Apple Watch 11 on sale for $299

Apple Watch Series 11, 42mm: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Ahead of next month's rumored Apple Watch 12 release, Amazon has the Apple Watch 11 on sale for $299 - just $20 more than the record-low price. The Series 11 is Apple's thinnest and most durable smartwatch, with upgrades like 5G connectivity, 24-hour battery life, and new health and sleep insights.

The Apple Watch 12 is expected to launch at the same price as the Series 11, which is $399. While it's guaranteed to have new features, most people will be satisfied with everything that the Apple Watch 11 has to offer, and it's $100 cheaper.