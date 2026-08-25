When you spend much of the day at a desk, investing in an ergonomic office chair can be money well spent. And one of our favorites is the Doro C300 Pro V2, currently $400 (was $500) at Sihoo in the Labor Day sale when you combine codes BTS20 and WELCOME10.

Testing this desk chair, we found it comfortable, highly adjustable, and very well built. Yes, it's still a considerable investment, but you're getting a high-end ergonomic design with adjustable seat depth, 8D armrests, adaptive lumbar support and a 135-degree recline.

The breathable mesh construction will also help keep you comfortable, and the wide adjustable headrest and weight-responsive recline system provide additional ways to tailor the chair to how you prefer to sit. In the UK, the Doro C300 V2 is down to £410 (was £460) at Sihoo with code Sale20 as part of the back-to-school sale.

Why we recommend it

One of the more interesting things about Sihoo's Doro C300 Pro V2 is that many of its ergonomic features aren't simply fixed supports that you adjust once and forget about. The backrest and lumbar support are designed to respond as you lean forward, recline or otherwise change position.

In his 4-star review, our chair expert Collin called it a "robust ergonomic office chair with more features than you probably know what to do with."

He added: "This is a spectacular chair when you sit in it. It doesn't blend in and takes up a lot of space. So, if you’re the kind of person who likes that, this may be a dream come true."

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 if...

If you spend much of your working day sitting at a computer, the Doro C300 Pro V2 has an impressive range of ergonomic features. Adaptive lumbar and back support, adjustable seat depth and a weight-responsive recline system allow the chair to respond to your position rather than relying entirely on fixed settings.

The 8D armrests, wide 3D headrest and three recline positions give you plenty of scope to find the perfect setup.

❌ Skip the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 if...

If you only spend a few hours a week at a desk, it's hard to justify paying $400 for features you may rarely appreciate. A simpler ergonomic chair could provide everything you need while costing considerably less.

The Doro C300 Pro V2 is also relatively large and relies heavily on supportive mesh rather than the thick padding found on more traditional executive-style chairs.

Price context & historical value

The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 is currently $409.99 at Sihoo, down from the usual $499.99. That's a pretty good deal, but if you use coupon codes BTS20 and WELCOME10 you can slash the price down to a penny under $400.

The chair is also on sale at Amazon at the moment, but it's $449.98 there.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The obvious drawback is the price. $399.99 is still a lot to spend on an office chair. There's also an important point about highly adjustable ergonomic chairs: more adjustment doesn't automatically mean greater comfort for everyone. The Doro C300 Pro V2 offers plenty of ways to tailor your seating position, but personal preference, height and body shape can make a considerable difference to how comfortable any chair feels.

Its 28.74-inch width also means this chair might be a bit large for anyone working in a more compact office space.