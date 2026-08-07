A good ergonomic office chair can make spending long hours at your desk considerably more comfortable, but some of the best models can cost a small fortune. Thankfully, I've found a terrific deal on FlexiSpot's C7 office chair for $300 (was $430).

Better still, this is a chair we highly recommend and have ranked as our top-rated mid-range ergonomic office chair in our buying guide. In the UK, the C7 is priced at £259.99 (was £379.99).

The C7 combines a breathable mesh design with self-adaptive dynamic lumbar support, adjustable seat depth, 3D armrests, and a 4D headrest, giving you plenty of ways to tailor the chair to your body and working position. It also reclines from 90 to 130 degrees, supports up to 300 pounds, and comes with a reassuring 10-year warranty.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the FlexiSpot C7 if...

You spend long hours working at a desk and want plenty of ergonomic adjustment without moving into the much higher price brackets occupied by premium office chairs. Its adjustable seat depth, lumbar support, armrests, and headrest make it easier to find a comfortable position, while the 300-pound capacity allows it to accommodate most people.

❌ Skip the FlexiSpot C7 if...

You want a simpler chair with fewer adjustments, or you're shopping on a tighter budget. The C7's ergonomic features are aimed primarily at people who spend long periods at a desk, so occasional home-office use may not justify spending out.

Why we recommend it

In his glowing 4.5-star review our expert Collin said: "This chair is an excellent solution for office managers looking for a quality ergonomic office chair for their employees; it's great for home office use, for your office, cubicle work, and more."

There's an impressive amount of adjustment available for the money, particularly the dynamic lumbar support and adjustable seat depth.

The mesh construction should also help with airflow during long working days, and the 10-year warranty provides some welcome reassurance if you're buying a chair for everyday use.

Price context & historical value

At $299.99, the C7 costs $130 less than its usual $429.99 price, equivalent to a discount of just over 30%. That brings a chair we already consider a fantastic mid-range choice much closer to the price of less sophisticated ergonomic models.

Given the combination of adjustability, 300-pound capacity, lengthy warranty, and the current price, this would make a fantastic home office upgrade and is an easy recommendation from me.

FlexiSpot offer regular sales throughout the year, and by and large, this is the standard deal price. I can't remember seeing it cheaper (although I've certainly seen it more expensive).

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This configuration doesn't include a footrest. If you want one, adding the feature increases the price to $319.99, which isn't that huge a leap.

The mesh construction won't suit everyone, particularly if you prefer a softer, cushioned seat, but you can switch to foam for the same price (although not with a footrest).

FlexiSpot also recommends the C7 for people between 5 feet 5 inches and 6 feet 11 inches tall. Our reviewer Collin stands a little over six foot and had no issues using the C7, but smaller users will want to pay particular attention to the adjustment ranges for maximum comfort.