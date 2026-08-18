Amazon is back with another big sale on Garmin smartwatches — here are the 8 best deals I'd buy
Includes the Vivoactive 5, Forerunner 265, and Fenix 8 from $189.99
It's been a while since the last one, so Amazon is back with another sale on a handful of top Garmin smartwatches. We rate several of these devices for their stunning displays, excellent tracking, and slick designs — with many of them our top picks for various health and fitness needs at a range of different budgets. My top eight picks from the latest Garmin sale at Amazon are below.
• See all Garmin deals at Amazon
I've picked out entry-level fitness trackers for those just starting out, dedicated running watches for those working up to everything from a first 5k to a first marathon, and hardy all-purpose wearables that will guide you on more challenging outdoor adventures.
Our expert health and fitness testers have tried many Garmin devices and these are the ones they would recommend as the best Garmin watches you can buy. For example, there's the classic Garmin Forerunner 265 for $349.99 for runners, a more affordable Garmin Vívoactive 5 at $189.99 for the gym-goer, and this Garmin Fenix 8 for $749.99 for multisport enthusiasts.
Even though summer is drawing to a close, there's still time to get your exercise regimen in place and one of these smartwatches could offer just the extra incentive you need to get your routine in place for the cooler months ahead and start tracking your progress.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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