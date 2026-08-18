It's been a while since the last one, so Amazon is back with another sale on a handful of top Garmin smartwatches. We rate several of these devices for their stunning displays, excellent tracking, and slick designs — with many of them our top picks for various health and fitness needs at a range of different budgets. My top eight picks from the latest Garmin sale at Amazon are below.

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I've picked out entry-level fitness trackers for those just starting out, dedicated running watches for those working up to everything from a first 5k to a first marathon, and hardy all-purpose wearables that will guide you on more challenging outdoor adventures.

Our expert health and fitness testers have tried many Garmin devices and these are the ones they would recommend as the best Garmin watches you can buy. For example, there's the classic Garmin Forerunner 265 for $349.99 for runners, a more affordable Garmin Vívoactive 5 at $189.99 for the gym-goer, and this Garmin Fenix 8 for $749.99 for multisport enthusiasts.

Even though summer is drawing to a close, there's still time to get your exercise regimen in place and one of these smartwatches could offer just the extra incentive you need to get your routine in place for the cooler months ahead and start tracking your progress.