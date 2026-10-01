Gunnir fits two Arc Pro B70 graphics cards inside one compact workstation

Each Arc Pro B70 card carries 32GB of GDDR6 ECC graphics memory

The dual GPU workstation provides 64GB across two separate graphics processors

At the recent Intel Connection 2026 event in China, hardware manufacturer Gunnir showed two custom workstation systems built around Intel's Arc Pro B70 graphics processors.

Both machines use Intel Core Ultra 200HX Arrow Lake-HX processors, so neither configuration includes an AMD processor or graphics option anywhere in its hardware.

The larger system fits two Arc Pro B70 cards inside a compact enclosure, while liquid cooling handles the heat from the graphics hardware.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Two B70 graphics processors share one compact machine

Each graphics card carries 32GB of GDDR6 ECC memory, giving the dual-GPU workstation 64GB of memory spread across two separate graphics processors rather than a single pool.

This memory remains divided between the GPUs rather than forming one 64GB pool, although supported software can distribute workloads between them.

Intel’s oneAPI framework supports computation across multiple devices, allowing compatible applications to use several GPUs for parallel processing workloads.

Intel builds the B70 on its larger BMG-G31 Battlemage GPU, which contains 32 Xe cores and 256 XMX engines for up to 367 INT8 TOPS.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Intel also lists 608GB/s of memory bandwidth for each B70 card, which applies to both graphics processors in the larger workstation.

Partner boards can run anywhere between 160W and 290W, a wider spread than the single 230W rating Intel gives its reference board.

Intel launched the B70 earlier this year with a suggested starting price of $949, although partner versions can carry different prices depending on implementation.

The event coverage lists no shipping date, price, or release window for either workstation, so their cost against the $949 card remains unknown.

Intel describes the B70 as suited to local AI inference and workloads that can use several graphics processors at the same time.

That focus explains why GUNNIR is experimenting with dense dual-GPU systems rather than conventional gaming desktops, according to the event coverage.

Compact systems fit serious graphics hardware into limited space

The smaller workstation places the same GPU family into a more compact design, and a vapor chamber manages its thermal output instead of liquid cooling.

GUNNIR also showed MXM graphics modules using B50 and B65 chips for compact systems where conventional PCIe cards cannot fit.

The smaller MXM format allows workstation manufacturers to add discrete graphics in places where full-size desktop expansion cards would require more physical space.

Neither the B50 nor the B65 module listed memory, core counts, or pricing in the coverage, so their performance against the B70 is unclear.

Separately, GUNNIR sells the Arc Pro B70 TF 32G for workstation use, with 32GB of ECC memory and a blower cooler built for sustained operation.

ECC memory corrects certain data errors automatically, and GUNNIR lists that feature on its blower-cooled card alongside the 32GB capacity.

Because partner boards range from 160W to 290W, GUNNIR's blower and liquid cooling choices may matter as much as the silicon itself.

Via Videocardz

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.