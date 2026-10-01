007 First Light update 1.3.0 and the game's first free Extended Operations downloadable content (DLC) is now live

The DLC adds New Game Plus, Photo Mode, a new mission, a difficulty level, and the long-awaited Valhalla Protocol

A host of other gameplay improvements and bug fixes also arrive with the patch

007 First Light's first major free downloadable content (DLC) has officially rolled out, delivering all-new playable content and huge improvements across the board.

With Update 1.3.0, IO Interactive has launched the Extended Operations DLC, which includes some of the most highly requested features fans have asked for since the game's release earlier this year, including New Game Plus, Photo Mode, and a brand-new "00" difficulty level "for those ready to show they’ve truly earned the number."

The new Jungle Heist mission is another new addition to the game, where players return to The Pearl villa in Vietnam to recover special documents, as well as the long-awaited Valhalla Protocol, where players drive the Aston Martin Valhalla once more in an action-packed side activity.

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"Take the wheel of Bond's most heavily armed ride and cut loose on the open road, with machine guns and missile launchers at your command," IOI said in the patch notes. "In TacSim you will now find the new Activity, which brings you to the scenic landscape of Slovakia, where you can show off your best driving skills and aim for the highest score."

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More TacSim weapons, like the Storm 12 Gauge and Squire Marksman Rifle, have also been added, and three new Bond outfits are now available, alongside a new IOI Account reward, The Grey Standard outfit, which players can claim until November 1, and a separate Twitch Drop outfit available from today until October 16.

To celebrate seven million game wishlists, players can also meet the newest member of the MI6 HQ personnel, Jack the Bulldog, "a distinguished and charming resident offering support in the form of his presence," and yes, you can pet him.

Extended Operations also "brings over 700 fixes and improvements to the game," which covers everything from crashes and progression blockers to "refined weapon handling animations across the arsenal," and more.

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