The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt lead writer Marcin Blacha has explained what it takes to create a worthwhile Witcher remake

He says CD Projekt Red needs to "stay true to the spirit" of the original game

However, the remake has to appeal to a new audience using modern technology

CD Projekt Red VP of narration and story director Marcin Blacha has revealed the secret to making a worthwhile Witcher remake, and it's about balancing what made the original game good with appealing to a new audience.

During a panel at Logitech Play 2026 attended by TechRadar Gaming, Blacha, who was a lead writer on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, explained that the studio needs to "stay true" to the 2007 original, but also design a fresh experience for gamers who didn't play it.

"The secret is to identify what was good in the original game, and find a way to retell it to the audience that, for some reason, cannot participate in this experience," Blacha said. "Those are two different things, and each of them is difficult on its own, because it's not that easy sometimes to recreate this experience."

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The writer went on to discuss what the studio calls "Act Four" of The Witcher 1, which takes place in a rural lakeside region "that is very folklorish" and "full of beautiful landscapes," but said it's difficult to recreate that feeling again because it's a different experience for every player and can be "a little bit vague."

"To create a good remake, you need to identify what was good and find a way to recreate it using newer technology, [while] staying true to the spirit of the original game," Blacha added.

The Witcher remake is in development at Fool's Theory and will utilize Unreal Engine 5, as CD Projekt Red is currently all hands on deck making The Witcher 4, the first game in a new trilogy of Witcher games that it wants to release within a six-year time frame.

CDPR has also just launched The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered, which offers a massive collection of improvements that promise an entirely new experience for the decade-old role-playing game (RPG).

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