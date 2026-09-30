Blaze Entertainment head of communications Sean Cleaver says it wants to collaborate with more companies on the Evercade

Cleaver says it's been in contact with EA, Sega, and Bandai Namco, but "it's about when they're ready to do it"

He confirms that Blaze has a three- to four-year roadmap and hopes to work with Rare again

Blaze Entertainment has revealed that it has a four-year-long roadmap prepared for the Evercade and has even spoken to several industry giants about collaborating.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom, where head of communications Sean Cleaver discussed the Evercade Nexus and the collaboration with Rare to produce the Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie ports, he revealed that Blaze would love to work with a number of other companies.

Cleaver said it's spoken with EA, Sega, and Bandai Namco, but in terms of actually collaborating on a project, ultimately, "It just depends what the company's policy is more than anything."

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"We've spoken to EA, spoken to Sega, we've worked with Capcom on a number of things already that are built-in rather than cartridge," Cleaver said. "We've spoken to [Bandai] Namco. We keep up a constant dialogue with all of them because it's not about when we're ready to do it; it's about when they're ready to do it.

"You can rock up with a suitcase full of cash, but if it's not up for licensing, if they're unsure about it, if they have other business priorities, then it needs to be when they're ready to look at those franchises, look at those things, and get stuff done."

Cleaver added that "Obviously, we want to do more work with Rare," and hopes that will come to fruition in the coming years, before confirming that Blaze has a roadmap for the next three to four years.

"We've got what the retailers would call a long tail," he said. "We're not a one-and-done. We've been here for six years now. We're aiming to be here for at least another six more."

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