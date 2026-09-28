God of War Laufey pre-orders live build-up — all the best info and early links to bookmark ahead of PS5 pre-order stock dropping

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Surprise! God of War Laufey pre-orders are nearly here! PlayStation has gone for a short run-up for these pre-orders, and the game will be available to buy tomorrow, September 29, 2026.
In a slightly curious move, PlayStation's announcement of this has revealed only two different editions, at least right now. A standard edition (digital or physical, presumably with a disc) and a digital deluxe edition. The blog post also mentions no pricing and doesn't include any messaging about whether the game will be at all the usual retailers either. However, I am inclined to believe that this is indeed the full pre-order phase beginning, and if you're interested in the PS5 behemoth series, then now might be the time to commit early.
At the time of writing, there's also no pricing information provided by Sony; however, there are specifics on the pre-order bonuses. I have a section with images on this below, but in brief, if you pre-order either copy of the game, you'll get the Last Wish Armor Set, the Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance cosmetic, and an in-game resource pack.
Then, if you pre-order the digital deluxe version, you'll also get the Dark Alchemy Armor Set, Dark Alchemy Blade, Dark Alchemy Bow Scales, Dark Alchemy Catalyst, the in-Game Resource Pack, a digital mini artbook, and a digital cop of the official soundtrack.
God of War Laufey pre-orders begin at 10am local time tomorrow, September 29, but we're getting our flag in the ground early to give you the best early info and links to bookmark — which are all below.
God of War Laufey pre-orders: US quick links
- Amazon:
📦Standard Edition - Check for stock📦
- Walmart:
🔆Standard Edition - Check for stock🔆
- Best Buy:
🏷️Standard Edition - Check for stock🏷️
- Target:
🎯Standard Edition - Check for stock🎯
- GameStop:
🎮Standard Edition - Check for stock🎮
- PlayStation Store:
🅿️Standard Edition - Check for stock🅿️
🅿️Digital Deluxe Edition - Check for stock🅿️
God of War Laufey pre-orders: UK quick links
- Amazon:
📦Standard Edition - Check for stock📦
- EE:
📱Standard Edition - Check for stock📱
- Currys:
©️Standard Edition - Check for stock©️
- Argos:
🟥Standard Edition - Check for stock🟥
- Very:
𝓥 Standard Edition - Check for stock 𝓥
- ShopTo:
🟡Standard Edition - Check for stock🟡
- The Game Collection:
🎮Standard Edition - Check for stock🎮
- Smyths Toys
🧸Standard Edition - Check for stock🧸
- John Lewis:
🛍️Standard Edition - Check for stock🛍️
- Game:
🕹️Standard Edition - Check for stock🕹️
- PlayStation Store:
🅿️Standard Edition - Check for stock🅿️
🅿️Digital Deluxe Edition - Check for stock🅿️
God of War Laufey pre-orders: Bonuses
As mentioned above, there are a few bonuses for pre-ordering the standard or the digital deluxe edition of God of War Laufey.
If you pre-order either edition, you'll get the following items.
- Last Wish Armor Set
- Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance cosmetic
- An in-game resource pack
However, if you want to go big by pre-ordering the digital deluxe edition, you'll get the above items, but also the following bonuses too.
- The Dark Alchemy Armor Set
- The Dark Alchemy Blade, Dark Alchemy Bow Scales, and Dark Alchemy Catalyst
- An in-game resource pack
- A digital mini artbook
- A digital copy of the official soundtrack
Looking after everything games and gaming tech on TechRadar, I'm always at the forefront of our coverage of the biggest releases, from limited-edition hardware to the most anticipated games. I'm a huge PlayStation fan and a big follower of all things God of War, and I've also got experience covering huge launches and pre-orders across games and hardware for over half a decade now, which puts me in a great place to help you get the edition of God of War Laufey that you want, amidst the frantic action.
Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
When and where?
Some core bits of information here.
First, remember that its 10am local time that God of War Laufey pre-orders will begin.
Secondly, Sony hasn't actually stated anything in particular about retailers, which feels weird, but simultaneously must mean that all the usual go-to sellers and stockists will be in play — which is great news for keeping our options open!
And some extra bits for those going deluxe mode
For those going big and who want the maximum number of pre-order bonuses, the digital deluxe edition will be for you. By pre-ordering that, you get everything in my previous post, as well as the following:
- The Dark Alchemy Armor Set
- The Dark Alchemy Blade, Dark Alchemy Bow Scales, and Dark Alchemy Catalyst
- An in-game resource pack
- A digital mini artbook
- A digital copy of the official soundtrack
The bonus for everyone
If you pre-order either the standard or the digital deluxe edition, you'll get a handful of nifty bonuses shown above in the graphic.
These are:
- Last Wish Armor Set
- Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance cosmetic
- An in-game resource pack
Pre-order bonuses have been detailed
There are some digital goodies up for grabs if you pre-order God of War Laufey , no matter what edition you go for.
And PlayStation has shared some deets on those...
Almost a shadow drop...
There's usually a bit more of a fanfare and build-up to pre-orders for huge games like this, but Sony has gone for a really short run-up, it seems, with the pre-order announcement coming today and pre-orders themselves dropping tomorrow, September 29, 2026.
And the important time to remember is 10am local time — that's when it all kicks off.
Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live God of War Laufey pre-order coverage!
We're setting our stall out early in advance of tomorrow's stock dropping ,and providing you with all the best early info and links to bookmark to get ready.
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