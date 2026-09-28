God of War Laufey pre-orders live build-up — all the best info and early links to bookmark ahead of PS5 pre-order stock dropping

Surprise! God of War Laufey pre-orders are nearly here! PlayStation has gone for a short run-up for these pre-orders, and the game will be available to buy tomorrow, September 29, 2026.

In a slightly curious move, PlayStation's announcement of this has revealed only two different editions, at least right now. A standard edition (digital or physical, presumably with a disc) and a digital deluxe edition. The blog post also mentions no pricing and doesn't include any messaging about whether the game will be at all the usual retailers either. However, I am inclined to believe that this is indeed the full pre-order phase beginning, and if you're interested in the PS5 behemoth series, then now might be the time to commit early.

At the time of writing, there's also no pricing information provided by Sony; however, there are specifics on the pre-order bonuses. I have a section with images on this below, but in brief, if you pre-order either copy of the game, you'll get the Last Wish Armor Set, the Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance cosmetic, and an in-game resource pack.

Then, if you pre-order the digital deluxe version, you'll also get the Dark Alchemy Armor Set, Dark Alchemy Blade, Dark Alchemy Bow Scales, Dark Alchemy Catalyst, the in-Game Resource Pack, a digital mini artbook, and a digital cop of the official soundtrack.

God of War Laufey pre-orders begin at 10am local time tomorrow, September 29, but we're getting our flag in the ground early to give you the best early info and links to bookmark — which are all below.

God of War Laufey pre-orders: Bonuses

As mentioned above, there are a few bonuses for pre-ordering the standard or the digital deluxe edition of God of War Laufey.

If you pre-order either edition, you'll get the following items.

Last Wish Armor Set

Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance cosmetic

An in-game resource pack

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation/Santa Monica Studio/ShopTo)

However, if you want to go big by pre-ordering the digital deluxe edition, you'll get the above items, but also the following bonuses too.

The Dark Alchemy Armor Set

The Dark Alchemy Blade, Dark Alchemy Bow Scales, and Dark Alchemy Catalyst

An in-game resource pack

A digital mini artbook

A digital copy of the official soundtrack

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation/Santa Monica Studio/ShopTo)