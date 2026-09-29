Proton VPN usage in the Philippines remains high despite the Discord ban being reversed

Proton VPN sign-ups soared in the Philippines amid a brief Discord block

The ban disrupted the gig economy of an estimated 15,000 freelancers

Proton VPN usage remains high due to inconsistent network restorations

When the Philippine government abruptly blocked access to Discord last week, millions of users found themselves cut off from their digital communities overnight. The controversial move didn't just frustrate gamers; it severed the financial lifelines of thousands of remote workers, prompting a frantic rush toward privacy tools to circumvent the restriction.

Proton VPN saw hourly sign-ups from the Philippines explode by more than 1,400% compared to the previous week. Daily sign-ups also surged by nearly 300% as citizens scrambled for the best VPN software to bypass the sudden digital blackout.

Following public backlash and a hurried agreement with the platform, authorities have since reversed the ban. However, the story doesn't end there. Proton VPN’s usage data shows that sign-ups have remained significantly above the normal baseline, proving that users are refusing to log off their newly installed virtual private networks.

Proton VPN – best for privacy

Based in Switzerland, this privacy-first VPN offers good speeds, advanced anti-censorship features, and a server network that spans 145 countries around the world — including across Africa and Asia, where other providers tend to struggle. While its free VPN plan is handy, it comes with limitations. The good news is that upgrading to a premium subscription will cost you only the equivalent of $2.99 per month.

A messy ban leaves workers stranded

The chaos began on September 21, 2026, when the Philippines' Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Discord and Reddit.

The agency demanded that both platforms designate local representatives following a tragic string of school shootings in the country. While Reddit successfully negotiated an extension, Discord's initial response fell short. By September 23, local telecom operators began enforcing a network-level block.

In the Philippines, Discord is far more than a gaming chat app; it functions as a critical infrastructure hub for the nation's booming remote-work economy. Former DICT Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy estimated that the shutdown jeopardized the livelihoods of at least 15,000 Filipino freelancers and virtual assistants.

The technical reality of the block was also chaotic. Because the ban appeared to have been enforced network by network, Discord disappeared for some users while remaining fully active for others.

This same fragmentation haunted the reversal. When Discord finally agreed to the CICC’s terms and the ban was lifted, some internet service providers (ISPs) were excruciatingly slow to restore access.

(Image credit: Future)

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Proton VPN usage still high

The Discord ban in the Philippines doubled @ProtonVPN free signups as it started to roll out on mobile carriers, followed by an hourly spike of +1400% on the 24th when it hit home internet connections.Although the block has been reversed, uncertainty has kept usage elevated. pic.twitter.com/KbzeCVpsc3September 28, 2026

This patchy technical rollout is exactly why Proton VPN's numbers haven't dropped back to normal. Users who were left entirely in the dark are now keeping their VPNs active as a reliable failsafe against unpredictable ISP behavior.

A Proton VPN spokesman confirmed to TechRadar that sign-ups were still high because of delays in the rollback, and that usage also remains "elevated."

"This is suspected to be due to a combination of ongoing uncertainty and privacy concerns around Discord's rollout of ID scanning there," the spokesman said.

For now, the message from the Philippines is clear: when a government proves it can sever access to essential communication tools overnight, citizens won't easily give up the software that helps them keep the lights on.

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