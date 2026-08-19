Proton VPN usage spikes in Brazil amid Discord feature block

Proton VPN usage has spiked in Brazil as Discord gets restricted

The block specifically targets Discord's video and 'Go Live' features

Brazil's data protection authority issued the block to protect minors

Users in Brazil are flocking to the best VPN services in droves following a sudden regulatory block on some of Discord's most popular communication features.

According to data shared on X by Proton VPN General Manager, David Peterson, the company's free VPN app has experienced an 800% surge in sign-ups originating from the country. The surge began almost immediately after Discord was forced to suspend its video and "Go Live" streaming functionalities for Brazilian users.

The sudden spike in demand echoes similar patterns we have seen globally when popular apps face restrictions. In recent months, we saw Proton VPN usage spike in Oman amid a suspected TikTok block, as well as Proton VPN usage spikes in Turkey following new regulatory proposals.

Because Proton VPN offers a robust free tier with unlimited data, it is frequently the first port of call for users looking for an immediate workaround to sudden geo-blocks.

TechRadar has reached out to Proton VPN for official updates on the exact sign-up figures. A company spokesperson confirms that the peak in sign-ups (an 800% increase above the baseline) was reached during the initial hourly demand.

Proton VPN – best for privacy

Based in Switzerland, this privacy-first VPN offers good speeds, advanced anti-censorship features, and a server network that spans 145 countries around the world — including across Africa and Asia, where other providers tend to struggle. While its free VPN plan is handy, it comes with limitations. The good news is that upgrading to a premium subscription will cost you only the equivalent of $2.99 per month.

Not your usual censorship

While VPNs are frequently utilized to bypass authoritarian internet blackouts, the situation currently unfolding in Brazil is notably different. The restrictions placed on Discord are not an attempt to silence political dissent or restrict general public communication.

Instead, they are targeted regulatory measures aimed at protecting children and adolescents online. As the BBC reported, Brazil's data protection authority (ANDP) mandated the suspension of Discord's live-streaming and video tools after a teen girl was allegedly encouraged to take her own life in a broadcast on the platform.

The platform remains fully functional for standard text messaging and voice calls.

Despite the highly nuanced and protective nature of the block, the user reaction has been entirely predictable. Gamers, remote workers, and online communities who rely heavily on Discord's screen-sharing and "Go Live" features to interact have immediately sought out technical workarounds.

(Image credit: Future)

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By connecting to a VPN server outside of Brazil, a user can successfully mask their true IP address. This tricks the application into believing the user is located in a different country, effectively bypassing the local geo-restriction and restoring Discord's video tools to full functionality.

This incident is part of a broader, ongoing trend of netizens turning to privacy tools the moment their digital habits are interrupted. As we have previously reported, in 2025 alone ProtonVPN downloads spiked in 62 countries.

Whether it is a blanket social media ban or a highly specific feature suspension like Brazil's Discord block, it is clear that users are increasingly unwilling to accept limits on their online platforms. The incident serves as a reminder of how quickly modern internet users will adopt privacy software to maintain their normal digital routines.

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