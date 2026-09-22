VPN Deal of the Week: NymVPN drops low-commitment price plans – a cheaper way to try out its class-leading mixnet security

NymVPN's latest update has shaken up its entire pricing structure. Two-year plans are completely gone, and, oddly, some prices have gone up, but, with the product better than ever before, it may be time to take notice.

NymVPN has rapidly been maturing. Most recently, its v2026.12 update added improved connection stability on WireGuard and a simpler onboarding experience to its deliberately complex VPN architecture.

All the best VPNs use complex security methods to ensure your data is never at risk, but NymVPN's mixnet takes this one step further.

Data you send from your device bounces between five different servers, and is encrypted at each, before exiting at the designated end server. In short, it adds five times the number of steps of additional security to your connection before sending you where you desire online. The idea is that it makes you next to impossible to identify and track.

Before subscriptions to NymVPN were for 1 month, 1 year or 2 years but they company has now switched that around by axing the 2-year plan and adding in a 6 month version.

Monthly plans are comparatively cheap for the VPN industry at $8 per month. That's about half what you'd pay for NordVPN, for example. Equally, at $4 per month, the 1-year plans are also good value.

And the 6-month plan is smack in the middle at $6/month.

NymVPN: 12 months of protection for $4 per month.



NymVPN is pick of the bunch if you're after unquestionable privacy. Its decentralized mixnet architecture means your VPN connection is untraceable and encrypted at every point of its journey, without losing any functionality you'd expect from a VPN. You can also pay for it completely anonymously. Give it a go with a true 7-day free trial.

Is NymVPN only good for security?

NymVPN's security technology is among the most sophisticated available. There are no other VPNs that run a decentralized noise-generating mixnet, but that doesn't mean that it lacks any of the more consumer-friendly features.

It offers over 70 server locations, split tunnelling capabilities, kill switch protection, obfuscation technology, and streaming unblocking.

When we completed our NymVPN review, back in 2024, at the time of its launch, far fewer of these capabilities were deemed possible. Now, its combination of security and functionality makes NymVPN a must-watch VPN over the coming months.

If you want a more mature product right away, then one of the very best VPNs might suit you better.

NordVPN, for example, performs best for overall performance. Surfshark is the best cheap VPN available, and Proton VPN is the next best thing if you're looking for privacy.

Either way, Nym is a sure-fire up-and-comer, and not a VPN to ignore.