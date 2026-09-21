For creatives, buying a laptop often means balancing desktop-level performance with the convenience of having everything in one portable machine. The MSI Cyborg A15 AI offers that flexibility while leaving room for future upgrades.

• Best for: Creatives who need a powerful Windows laptop for demanding work such as video editing, 3D rendering, animation and other GPU-intensive tasks.

• The deal: The MSI Cyborg A15 is now priced at $1249 (was $1499) at Newegg.

• Why it matters: You get an eight-core Ryzen 7 260 processor and RTX 5060 graphics with 8GB of dedicated video memory, providing plenty of power for demanding creative applications.

Why we recommend it

The eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 260 is paired with a GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU and 8GB of dedicated video memory, providing the processing and graphics power needed for demanding creative applications. I like how the 16GB of RAM can be upgraded to as much as 96GB. You also get a 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, which is enough fast local storage for applications, source material and project files.

We haven't reviewed this exact Cyborg A15 configuration, but in his four-star review of the closely related Intel-powered Cyborg 15, our expert Lewis said he was "pleasantly surprised by the elegance of its design, at least when compared to others in this sector. It’s not too thick or too bulky across any of its dimensions, although its weight hampers portability somewhat."

Price context & historical value

This deal gives you a straightforward $250 off. $1,249 appears to be the lowest regular advertised US price I can currently find for this exact specification, so it's a very welcome deal.

For more options, take a look at our roundups of the best laptops and best laptops for photo editing.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MSI Cyborg A15 15.6" Laptop if...

You're running creative software for online photos and videos, or you need a mid-range gaming laptop.

❌ Skip the MSI Cyborg A15 15.6" Laptop if...

You want an ultraportable. At 4.63lb, this is a hefty machine rather than a thin-and-light laptop. The display's 45% NTSC color gamut isn't ideal for print or video production.