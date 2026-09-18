TP-Link's budget-friendly Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 router drops to $60 in Amazon's Early Prime Day — but this deal ends soon
Upgrade your home network for cheap
If you're looking for a quick upgrade to your home office setup, TP-Link's Archer AX21 is a good budget entry point into Wi-Fi 6, and it's discounted at Amazon as part of early Prime Day deals.
• Best for: Remote workers and families replacing an aging router with Wi-Fi 6 speeds without paying premium-router prices.
• The deal: The TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 router is now $60 (was $90) at Amazon.
• Why it matters: This has long been a popular budget home networking upgrade, a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router with four high-gain antennas and beamforming for stronger coverage, four Gigabit LAN ports for wired devices, and OneMesh compatibility if you want to add a range extender later.
Key specs. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router capable of up to 1.8Gbps combined, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, OFDMA and MU-MIMO for handling multiple devices, OneMesh support for extending coverage, and WPA3 security.
Why we recommend it
The Archer AX21 has been one of the more consistently recommended budget Wi-Fi 6 routers for a few years now, and the appeal hasn't really changed. It brings the efficiency gains of Wi-Fi 6 (better performance in homes with lots of connected devices, not just faster top-line speeds) at a price that undercuts most other AX1800-class routers. Four Gigabit ports is generous for this price tier if you have wired devices like a games console or a NAS.
Price Context & Historical Value
At $59.98, this is $30 off the $89.99 list price, a roughly 33 percent discount as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals. It isn't the router's all-time low, which has dipped closer to $47 during a previous sale, but it's a strong price if you need a router now and don't want to wait on a deeper cut.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router if...
You have several devices competing for bandwidth at once, or you want wired Gigabit ports for a console or NAS alongside decent wireless coverage.
❌ Skip the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router if...
You demand Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 for a faster 6GHz band.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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