Whole-home Wi-Fi 7 can be an expensive upgrade, but with Amazon launching its Early Prime Day deals, I spotted the TP-Link Deco 7 Pro BE10000 three-pack whole home mesh system.

• Best for: Anyone who wants fast whole-home Wi-Fi 7 coverage for a larger property, with plenty of capacity for connected devices and wired networking.

• The deal: The TP-Link Deco 7 Pro Mesh System is $397 (was $470) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: You get three Deco BE63 units covering up to 7,600 sq. ft. and supporting more than 200 devices. Each unit has four 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN ports, with tri-band Wi-Fi 7, AI-Roaming, HomeShield, VPN support and wired backhaul.

• The catch: The advertised 10Gbps data transfer rate doesn't mean each Ethernet port runs at 10Gbps. The four WAN/LAN ports on each unit have a stated bandwidth of 2.5Gbps.

Why we recommend it

The Deco 7 Pro is designed to spread a single Wi-Fi network throughout a larger home or home office rather than relying on one centrally located router. Its three frequency bands offer stated speeds of up to 5,188Mbps on 6GHz, 4,324Mbps on 5GHz and 574Mbps on 2.4GHz.

AI-Roaming helps keep devices connected as you move around the house, while wired and wireless backhaul can work together between Deco units. HomeShield, VPN client and server support, QoS, Guest Mode and WPA3 security provide additional networking features.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has cut the TP-Link Deco 7 Pro three-pack from $469.99 to $396.50 in its Early Prime Day sale, saving you $73.49. The package includes three Deco BE63 units, three power adapters, an RJ45 Ethernet cable and a quick installation guide. The current price isn't as cheap as we've seen it however. It sold for $229.99 in October 2025.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Deco 7 Pro if...

You have a larger home with unreliable Wi-Fi coverage, lots of connected devices or want to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7. It's also a good choice if you want the flexibility of both wired and wireless backhaul.

❌ Skip the Deco 7 Pro if...

You live in a smaller property where a single router already provides reliable coverage, or you're happy with your existing Wi-Fi setup. In that case, a three-unit mesh system may be more than you need.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The advertised 10Gbps data transfer rate shouldn't be confused with the speed of an individual Ethernet port. Each Deco unit has four ports with a stated LAN bandwidth of 2.5Gbps.

Actual wireless speeds will also vary depending on conditions, distance and obstacles such as walls. You'll also need compatible hardware to make the most of Wi-Fi 7, and a separate modem will be required for most internet providers.