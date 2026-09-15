'New arena for strategic rivalry': China’s intelligence chief calls for regulations and guardrails on AI to prevent new arms race

China’s state security minister Chen Yixin urged global AI guardrails, calling it a new arms race

He outlined five risks: ideological manipulation, infrastructure attacks, data leaks, development gaps, and espionage

US officials likewise warn against losing AI dominance to China, intensifying geopolitical rivalry

China’s Minister of State Security has called for global regulation and guardrails on Artificial Intelligence (AI), as the nascent technology turns into a “new arena for strategic rivalry among major powers”. In other words, the AI race is the new arms race and humanity needs rules before it spirals out of control.

Chen Yixin made the claims in a new article on China Cyberspace, a journal run by internet watchdog body the Cyberspace Administration of China.

In the article, Chen highlighted five key risks of AI development:

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Ideological security risk Critical information infrastructure risk Data leaks risk Development gap risk Espionage risk

Ideological security risk

Artificial Intelligence could be “leveraged by hostile forces” to create fake news and other harmful information, systematically creating discontent and dividing the population, Chen said.

Discussing risks to critical information infrastructure, he said that as models advance, the barrier to entry lowers, making disruptive cyberattacks quicker and easier to pull off.

“Foreign intelligence agencies are heavily exploiting smart web crawlers, data mining and profiling technologies to harvest sensitive information, including critical state data, business secrets, and personal information,” he said.

He also warned that people are recklessly sharing sensitive data with foreign AI tools, which could result in catastrophic data leaks. Apparently, open source agents like OpenClaw often come with vulnerabilities that could result in remotely-triggered data spills.

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When it comes to the development gap risk, Yixin warned that a handful of major players are severing the global AI supply chain and creating a monopoly of closed-source ecosystems. Finally, he urged for the creation of early-warning mechanisms and public advisories which should name and shame foreign nation-state actors using AI for espionage, data theft, and disinformation campaigns.

US vs China

Expectedly, Yixin did not name any specific countries, but it’s easy to read the United States’ name between the lines, the South China Morning Post hints in its report, adding that the US administration recently warned it could not allow China surpassing it on AI development.

Indeed, less than a week ago, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the country would face dire consequences should it lose the AI race against China. "There is no day after tomorrow if China wins at this," Bessent said at a Breitbart News event in Washington, Bloomberg reported. "If they were to pull away from us on AI, then nothing else would matter."

The US has been at a trade war with China (among other countries) for years now. During Donald Trump’s first term, he blacklisted numerous Chinese hardware manufacturers, warning that Chinese-built 5G infrastructure could be abused to install backdoors and allow the Chinese government to spy on US communications. Huawei, ZTE, and TikTok bore the brunt of these accusations, which the Chinese government vehemently denied.

In his second term, Trump also declared a national emergency and banned all foreign bulk-power systems from being imported, installed, or used in the country. In a signed executive order, Trump said that during his first term, he found “that the bulk-power system could be a target of those seeking to commit malicious acts against the United States, including malicious cyber activities, because of the significant risks that a successful attack would have on our economy, human health and safety, and national defense.”

President Trump also said there were “minimal restrictions” on both acquisition and operation of these foreign-produced systems. As a result, the situation “constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat … to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”

While the AI race is intensifying, developers are calling for a slowdown and better guardrails. Some developers estimated that AI could end humanity in a few decades, urging the industry to slow down and only develop systems they are confident they can control.

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