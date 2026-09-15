Obscura VPN's new 'Circle of Trust' rewards users for supporting independent privacy apps

Obscura VPN has introduced a new "Circle of Trust" network to champion independent, privacy-focused tech companies

Secure image storage platform Ente Photos is the very first member

Paid Obscura users can claim a 25% discount on their first year of Ente Photos, with a reciprocal offer available for Ente users

Obscura VPN has officially launched its new Circle of Trust initiative, a dedicated network of independent, privacy-focused companies designed to benefit users across multiple secure platforms.

The provider, which recently landed on Windows and Android with its unique next-generation infrastructure, is aiming to create a collaborative ecosystem of digital rights advocates.

To kick off the Circle of Trust, Obscura has announced that the end-to-end encrypted image storage app, Ente Photos, is the first official member to enter the program.

If you are currently paying for one of the best VPN services and are looking to expand your privacy toolkit, this new partnership offers a direct financial incentive. According to Obscura, paid users will receive 25% off their first 12 months of an Ente Photos subscription, while Ente users will be granted a reciprocal special offer for Obscura's VPN service.

(Image credit: Future)

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What is Obscura's Circle of Trust?

The Circle of Trust is positioned as a curated network of trusted, privacy-centric applications. Rather than building a monopoly of in-house tools to lock customers into a single brand, Obscura is choosing to elevate external companies that share its strict ethos regarding user data protection.

This collaborative approach mirrors a growing trend in the wider cybersecurity space. Earlier this year, Windscribe launched a similar initiative to build an ecosystem of privacy-first apps without directly owning them. This strategy effectively creates a coalition of independent developers focused on user security, rather than relying on corporate consolidation.

To claim the new Ente Photos discount, active Obscura subscribers simply need to navigate to the 'friends' section within their account dashboard on the provider's website to generate their unique promo code.

A quick look at Ente Photos and Obscura VPN

For those unfamiliar with the service, Ente Photos is an open-source, end-to-end encrypted alternative to mainstream cloud storage solutions like Google Photos or Apple iCloud.

It ensures that your private images and videos are secured locally on your device before they ever reach the cloud, meaning nobody, not even Ente's own developers, can view your sensitive data. It also features cross-platform support and family plans, making it an accessible stepping stone for users wanting to decouple from Big Tech.

ANNOUNCING: Obscura’s Circle of TrustCircle of Trust is a network of independent privacy-focused companiesOur first member is @enteio!- Obscura users with paid accounts get a special offer for Ente- Ente users will get a special offer for Obscura👇 Links belowSeptember 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Obscura VPN itself is a relatively new player that promises to set the standard for the next generation of VPNs. Unlike traditional providers, Obscura uses a unique two-party relay architecture and a custom QUIC-based obfuscation protocol.

Your internet traffic enters through an Obscura server, which sees your originating IP address but cannot read your encrypted traffic, and exits through an entirely independent node operated by Mullvad.

Obscura goes a step further by allowing users to pay securely via Bitcoin's Lightning Network or Monero, alongside traditional methods, ensuring complete financial anonymity.

Because these two distinct entities do not share data, it removes the need to blindly trust a single provider. It is structurally impossible for a single company to log both your connection source and what you are doing online.

Having already aced its first independent audit, the launch of the Circle of Trust marks another proactive step forward in Obscura's mission to reshape how consumers approach digital privacy.

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