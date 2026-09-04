Amnezia VPN unveils new two-year plan to help you cut monthly costs

Amnezia VPN has introduced a two-year plan

Launch discounts run until September 15, with up to 30% off

The longer-term plan removes the annual renewal hassle

Amnezia VPN, the open-source service best known for helping users slip past internet censorship, has added a new two-year plan to its Premium lineup.

The provider frames the 730-day option as a way to stay protected for longer while giving its team a steadier footing to keep developing the service.

To mark the launch, Amnezia is running a limited promotion until September 15: 15% off a new purchase and 30% off renewals made through the Personal Dashboard.

If you are shopping around for the best VPN, the appeal here is simple: a lower overall cost and one less renewal to manage.

Amnezia VPN — censorship-resistant VPN

Amnezia VPN is an affordable, privacy-focused service that prioritizes essentials like security and censorship unblocking over unnecessary extras. All its apps are open-source, albeit more basic than some competitors. It offers both Free and Premium protection, with the latter billed at $28 for six months and $48 for a year. You have 14 days to decide if you like it or not, risk-free, thanks to its money-back guarantee.

Wht to get Amnezia VPN's "2 Years" plan

The plan is straightforward: pay once and stay covered for two years.

Amnezia VPN says the format is designed to save subscribers money, shield them from problems with payment services, and remove the need to renew for a long stretch.

The company also positions the longer term as a hedge against its own future price rises. Signing up now locks in today's rate, so any later increase will not affect you mid-term.

Amnezia notes that it reviews pricing from time to time to fund its team and infrastructure, just like any other company does.

(Image credit: Future)

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Amnezia now has three payment models: 6 months for $30, 1 year for $50, and 2 years for $80.

The pattern is clear — the longer the period you commit to, the more you save. Choosing the "2 Years" plan instead of subscribing to the "6 Months" plan for two years, for example, saves you $40.

With the current offer, the price of the "2 Years" plan goes down even further, to $68 for new customers and $56 for current customers.

New users can buy directly through Amnezia's payment page with the discount applied. Existing subscribers can renew on the website by opening the Personal Dashboard, choosing "Renew subscription," then selecting "2 Years". The same option is available inside the app in a few taps.

What is Amnezia VPN?

Amnezia is an open-source VPN launched in 2020 that began at Demhack, a hackathon run by Russian digital rights group Roskomsvoboda. It started as a tool for deploying self-hosted VPN servers and has since grown into a wider service spanning Free, Premium, Self-hosted, and Business tiers.

Its main appeal is censorship resistance. Premium routes traffic through the provider's custom AmneziaWG protocol by default, with XRay VLESS as a fallback in tougher network conditions.

Subscribers get servers in 20 countries, coverage for seven devices, and security essentials including ChaCha20 encryption, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

The apps have recently gained stronger anti-blocking tools, and WhatsApp has named Amnezia among its go-to tools for bypassing censorship.

The service runs a strict no-logs policy backed by independent 7ASecurity audits in 2022 and 2024, making it a credible pick for privacy-focused users who want to support anti-censorship work.

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