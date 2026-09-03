US Senator demands NSA update VPN guidance over foreign spying risks

US Senator Ron Wyden has asked the NSA to update its guidance on commercial VPNs

Standard single-hop VPNs remain vulnerable to foreign bulk data traffic analysis, even with strong encryption

Multi-server tools like Tor, Nym, and Apple iCloud Private Relay are highlighted as more effective alternatives

When it comes to basic digital hygiene, firing up the best VPN is widely considered the gold standard for protecting your data on public Wi-Fi or shielding your IP address from intrusive internet service providers. But when pitted against advanced state-sponsored surveillance, your standard commercial app might be falling drastically short.

US Senator Ron Wyden is now pressing the National Security Agency (NSA) to update its federal cybersecurity guidance, warning that everyday consumer VPNs do not offer sufficient protection against sophisticated foreign spying operations.

Relying on a newly released Congressional Research Service (CRS) memo, Wyden highlighted that foreign intelligence services can trace users through a technique known as "traffic analysis."

By matching the exact timing and volume of encrypted data entering and leaving a single VPN server, adversaries can piece together a user's web browsing activity, without ever breaking the underlying encryption.

"Americans facing advanced foreign threats, including government personnel, defense contractors, journalists, and human rights defenders, deserve clear, honest advice about how best to protect their communications from surveillance by foreign adversaries," Wyden wrote in his letter addressed to NSA Director Gen. Joshua M. Rudd.

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The limits of standard encryption

Most consumer VPNs rely on a single-hop architecture, routing a user’s internet traffic through just one provider's server before sending it to its final destination. If an adversary is monitoring the internet backbone or compromises that specific server, they can easily connect the incoming and outgoing traffic dots.

The CRS memo makes the reality of bulk data collection painfully clear: "encryption strength alone does not protect users from an advanced, persistent threat conducting bulk data traffic collection."

Instead, the analysis points to multi-hop tools, such as the Tor Browser, NymVPN, and Apple iCloud Private Relay, as safer alternatives.

These technologies split a user's footprint across multiple servers, often in different jurisdictions, making traffic analysis significantly harder for eavesdroppers to execute.

Wyden has formally requested the NSA to clarify whether it recommends these multi-server systems over standard commercial VPNs.

A history of mounting VPN warnings

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This is far from the first time lawmakers and cybersecurity experts have raised red flags regarding basic privacy tools. The tech community has issued numerous warnings about the false sense of security provided by subpar or improperly configured applications.

Last week, experts at Proton VPN warned that millions of consumers in the US are inadvertently putting their privacy at risk.

This risk multiplies exponentially for users chasing cost-free solutions. Despite the clear dangers, nearly 1 in 4 readers say they use free VPNs, tapping into a market saturated with apps that are largely not fit for purpose.

Tech giants and federal agencies have also increasingly sounded the alarm. Recently, Google had to issue security alerts warning that some VPN apps could be spyware in disguise, while cybersecurity researchers found that Apple and Google are still hosting hundreds of dangerous VPN links on their official app stores.

Even at the government level, authorities have urged extreme caution, with a US security agency previously urging Android and iPhone users to stop using personal VPNs on official devices.

As lawmakers continue to demand answers regarding whether American VPN users are at risk of warrantless government surveillance, Wyden's push for updated NSA guidelines arrives at a critical moment for digital privacy