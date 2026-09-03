The trailer for Apple TV's Being Heumann is here, and the new movie has the potential to follow in CODA's footsteps when it streams on November 13.

Despite being one of the best streaming services, Apple TV is more well known for its original series like Severance, Pluribus and Widow's Bay, but historically it has been lacking when it comes to its movies.

All except for CODA, which won Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars in 2022. Following on from CODA's huge success, director Sian Heder returns with Being Heumann.

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This new movie follows the life of Disability Rights Activist Judith Heumann, where she fought tirelessly to improve society so disabled people could live more independently, and pushed back against discrimination.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Being Heumann — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Ruth Madeley stars as Judith Heumann, while Mark Ruffalo plays Joseph Califano, who was the Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare for the Jimmy Carter Administration. Califano often stood against the demands of the disability rights movement.

One notable event that will appear in the movie sees Heumann leading the 504 Sit-In, where over 100 disabled people came together for a 28-day sit-in at the San Francisco Federal Building, making it the longest sit-in at a federal building.

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A great supporting cast for Being Heumann includes names like Dylan O’Brien, Will Brill, Michael Patrick Thornton, Antwan Tolliver, Rein Barcel, Charlie Rush-Reese, and Rob Delaney.

Being Heumann premieres at TIFF before receiving a limited theatrical release on November 6. After that, it arrives on Apple TV on November 13.

While you wait, check out our round up on the best Apple TV movies to stream right now. There are only 18 so far, but hopefully Being Heumann will join the ranks soon.

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