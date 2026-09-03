Lenovo's ThinkCentre X Ultra puts 128GB of unified memory in a 1.6-liter box, and you can cluster four of them together

Lenovo announced the ThinkCentre X Ultra at IFA 2026, a 1.6-liter desktop with its max configuration offering up to AMD's top-of-the-line Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 APUs

It launches in November 2026, starts at $3,699, and comes with up to 128GB of unified memory under the hood

Users can configure four of these together to leverage as much as 512GB of unified memory for local needs

Lenovo announced the ThinkCentre X Ultra at its Innovation World event during IFA 2026: a 1.6-liter desktop built around AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 with up to 128GB of unified memory, starting at $3,699, shipping in November 2026.

The company calls this offering a new class of desktop for agentic AI, and it can be configured to cluster up to four systems, effectively pooling processing power and memory to run large AI models locally.



The added compute and memory capacity lets users run longer context windows and multi-agent workflows without turning to cloud-hosted alternatives, while keeping data localized.

Plenty of scalable power under the hood

The Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 is the flagship of AMD's Gorgon Halo refresh, pairing 16 Zen 5 cores with a 40-compute-unit Radeon 8065S integrated GPU and an NPU rated at roughly 55 TOPS. Its defining trait is the shared memory pool: the CPU and GPU address the same LPDDR5X memory under the hood, so it can effectively hold and run models that a discrete, consumer-grade GPU with 24GB or 32GB of VRAM cannot.

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Lenovo pairs it with its enterprise-class ThinkShield security, AMD's PRO technologies, and DASH out-of-band manageability, plus the self-healing BIOS that runs across the ThinkCentre line, and integrates the AMD Ryzen AI Developer Center for preconfigured tools, models, and workflows across both Windows and Linux.

The Yoga laptops unveiled alongside it also reach 128GB of unified memory, but they don't offer the ability to cluster together for more memory or the additional hardware you may not need for a localized AI server. The price might be an issue for many looking to hook up four of these devices together; however, assuming a device cost of $3700 for a 128GB model, one would need nearly $15,000 before factoring in connectivity costs to build a 512GB memory cluster based on the ThinkCentre X Ultra.

Lenovo has not, however, said how connectivity will work, what bandwidth units will have when running four in tandem, or what the performance implications will be for such a configuration, even as its listed specs include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports rated at 40Gb/s each. The larger memory pool also might not translate to performance; while AMD's 16-core Zen 5-based configuration is fast as processors go, the integrated GPU is considerably slower, even when running together, versus something like an Nvidia H100 that can be rented for a few dollars an hour online.

For those looking for something visually attractive that doubles as a monitor for what the system is up to, the ThinkCentre X Ultra also has adaptive lighting under the hood that provides real-time visual feedback. However, whether it stacks up two months later, as an increasing number of Ryzen AI PRO 400 APUs make it to developers and AI users across the world, joining an ever-increasingly competitive fray, remains to be seen, even if you can rig four of them together, in addition to Lenovo's enterprise offerings being integrated in tow.

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