Lenovo just put NVIDIA's Arm superchip in two Yoga laptops, but professionals might be more enthused by their AI-centric memory configurations

Lenovo announced the 11th-generation 15" Yoga Pro 9n and 16" Yoga 9n 2-in-1 at IFA 2026, both running NVIDIA's RTX Spark with a 20-core Grace Arm CPU and a 6,144-core Blackwell GPU

The understated highlight for business users and professionals is the 128GB of unified memory that the Pro 9n offers, essentially allowing for large LLMs to be run on-device

This is essential for companies that are required not to transmit sensitive data or use cloud APIs for their AI requirements

Lenovo announced two Yoga laptops running NVIDIA RTX Spark at its Innovation World event during IFA 2026, and the spec that may matter most to professional buyers isn't the GPU but the massive maximum memory both offer.

While the Lenovo Yoga 9n is limited to a 16-channel 256-bit 64GB LPDDR5X configuration, the Pro SKU doubles this to 128 GB.

The change allows the Yoga Pro 9n to run large models on-device, an impressive feat for a device that weighs only 1.65kg but houses a capable Blackwell RTX GPU that can muster as many as 6144 cores for local AI needs.

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Peaking under the hood of the RTX Spark-powered Yoga laptops

The underlying silicon is NVIDIA's RTX Spark, unveiled on May 31 ahead of GTC Taipei and long rumored under the codename N1X. Both laptops pair a 20-core Grace-class Arm CPU with a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, roughly comparable to a laptop with a GeForce RTX 5070, co-developed with MediaTek and joined by Nvidia's proprietary coherent chip-to-chip interconnect (NVLink-C2C).

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n is the performance-centric model, offering 2 NVMe SSD slots and a total advertised storage capacity of 4 TB, while the non-Pro model caps at 2 TB. It also offers an extremely color-accurate 15.3-inch 2.5K PureSight Pro OLED that runs from 48 to 165Hz at 1100 nits peak brightness, plus a large 92.5 Whr battery with rapid charging that lets it eke out an advertised 3 hours of battery life after 15 minutes of charging. It also offers 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C (USB4) ports; the latter support DisplayPort 2.1 and USB PD 3.0 for power users, and it also includes an HDMI 2.1 connection and an SD port.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n (15”, 11) with Yoga Pen Gen 2 (Image credit: Lenovo)

With WiFi 7 and BT 5.4 under the hood, plus a 9.2MP IR camera and a quad-speaker setup, the Pro 9n is built for creators who need plenty of connectivity in a slim, portable chassis.

For those who need a slightly larger screen and potentially a 2-in-device, the Yoga 9n skips the 'Pro' moniker but offers a 2.8K OLED display with a slightly lower capped refresh rate (30 to 120Hz), half the maximum memory configuration, and a slightly larger battery (99.9 WHr), even as it sees its weight increase to 1.94KG as a result.

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The Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 (16”, 11) (Image credit: Lenovo)

A portable for-local AI offering that holds its own

For business buyers looking to localize their AI needs, run large proprietary AI models, or keep data on-device, the unified memory pool both Lenovo offerings bring to the table is essentially their biggest selling point.

This is in sharp relief from how the first wave of Copilot+ PCs stressed AI performance as a unit of NPU TOPS, even as the emergent bottleneck was that of memory capacity and bandwidth, where both laptops excel.

A machine that holds a large model in memory can essentially run inference on material that never leaves the device, even as both laptops offer a decent mid-range GPU that can generate more tokens than most comparable laptops for similar models.

This is crucial for firms that cannot send client documents, patient records, case files, source code, or export-controlled technical data to a third-party cloud API; this is not just a performance feature but a compliance one, and it marks the difference between using a model on real work with information that is often sensitive versus on test data.

The laptops also bring relief for developers who spent the last few years trying to use unified memory-based Apple laptops to work with Nvidia's CUDA stack with varying amounts of success, to build locally on a computer that essentially eliminates that compatibility and testing gap by allowing it to run the CUDA stack natively on the RTX Spark-based machines.

One could argue that many applications still have compatibility issues on ARM-based CPUs, but that gap is narrowing as Microsoft continues to publish updates and emulation improves, and as more developers publish ARM-centric compilations of their software.

Despite their AI-centric focus and catering to high-end professional users, Yoga generally isn't where Lenovo's business customers are found; its business fleets run on ThinkPad, with ThinkShield security tooling, business-grade manageability, extended parts availability, and the lifecycle commitments that enable predictable refresh cycles.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen 2 and Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 with their optional keyboards (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has not announced pricing for the Yoga Pro 9n or the Yoga 9n currently, stating that it will do so at launch, even as the accompanying Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500s-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen 2 both reach shelves this September with price tags of $999.99 and $729.99, respectively.

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