Celebrate Apple's new CEO with discounts on its best-selling devices — AirTags, AirPods, iPads, and more from $79.99
New CEO, new deals on Apple gadgets
On Tuesday, Apple announced that Tim Cook was leaving his role as CEO and that John Ternus would take over. This news might not interest you, but discounts on Apple's best-selling devices should.
Thanks to Labor Day sales (not the new CEO), you can find impressive discounts on Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads, AirTags, MacBooks, and smartwatches. Today's deals come at the right time, as Apple recently increased prices on some of its products due to rising RAM and component costs.
So now let's get to the deals. I've listed the 14 best Apple offers below from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, with prices starting at just $79.99. Highlights include AirPods 4 on sale for $99, the popular 11-inch iPad on sale for $399, and a rare $20 discount on the all-new Apple AirTag 4-pack.
Keep in mind that most of the Apple deals below are discounted for Labor Day, so they're limited-time offers that end on Labor Day (September 7).
Today's best Apple deals
You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it.
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If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon).
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The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.
Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review
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Amazon has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
Read our full AirPods 4 with ANC review
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Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods.
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The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life.
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Amazon has a $10 discount on the new Apple Watch SE 3, bringing the price down to $239, which is the cheapest Apple Watch deal you can find. The Apple Watch SE 3 packs a lot of features, including heart rate tracking with alerts, the new Sleep Score with retroactive trends, activity tracking, and up to 18 hours of battery life.
Read our full Apple Watch SE 3 review
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Deals on the Apple Watch 11 are hard to find right now, but Best Buy has a $30 discount on the 42mm model. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.
Read our full Apple Watch 11 review
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Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review
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The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 - that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. The 11-inch iPad Air delivers laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
Read our full 11-inch iPad Air M4 review
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The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) is the most powerful iPad to date, with the latest iPadOS to boot. Its 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display delivers outstanding color accuracy and plenty of useful features, including P3 wide color and True Tone. Best Buy's Labor Day sale has shaved $50 off the retail price.
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The MacBook Neo is in stock in all colors at Amazon, with a small $10 price cut. While we've seen the budget MacBook drop to $589.99, this is the best deal we've seen since the price hike in July. It's also an incredible price for a feature-packed MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
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Best Buy has a $100 discount on Apple's popular 13-inch MacBook Air M5. The powerful MacBook packs Apple's M5 chip, delivering exceptional performance and speed, plus AI capabilities and 18 hours of battery life.
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Apple's M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, in a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 24 hours of battery life. Amazon's Labor Day discount is the best price you can find right now.
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Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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