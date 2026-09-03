On Tuesday, Apple announced that Tim Cook was leaving his role as CEO and that John Ternus would take over. This news might not interest you, but discounts on Apple's best-selling devices should.



Thanks to Labor Day sales (not the new CEO), you can find impressive discounts on Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads, AirTags, MacBooks, and smartwatches. Today's deals come at the right time, as Apple recently increased prices on some of its products due to rising RAM and component costs.



So now let's get to the deals. I've listed the 14 best Apple offers below from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, with prices starting at just $79.99. Highlights include AirPods 4 on sale for $99, the popular 11-inch iPad on sale for $399, and a rare $20 discount on the all-new Apple AirTag 4-pack.



Keep in mind that most of the Apple deals below are discounted for Labor Day, so they're limited-time offers that end on Labor Day (September 7).

Today's best Apple deals

Save $19.01 Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd generation): was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon You can get the best-selling Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A great way to track a child's backpack or luggage, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone can locate it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector: was $19 now $14.88 at Amazon If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent early Prime Day deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($16.99 at Amazon). Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are Apple's cheapest AirPods, and you can find them on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year and just $30 shy of the record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for wireless charging via USB-C.



Read our full Apple AirPods 4 review Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Apple's premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds deliver true flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C): was $549 now $479 at Best Buy The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save $10 Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $239 at Amazon Amazon has a $10 discount on the new Apple Watch SE 3, bringing the price down to $239, which is the cheapest Apple Watch deal you can find. The Apple Watch SE 3 packs a lot of features, including heart rate tracking with alerts, the new Sleep Score with retroactive trends, activity tracking, and up to 18 hours of battery life.



Read our full Apple Watch SE 3 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $369 at Best Buy Deals on the Apple Watch 11 are hard to find right now, but Best Buy has a $30 discount on the 42mm model. The thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTPO3 OLED display, it looks great and packs Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.



Read our full Apple Watch 11 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 399.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.



Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5): was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) is the most powerful iPad to date, with the latest iPadOS to boot. Its 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display delivers outstanding color accuracy and plenty of useful features, including P3 wide color and True Tone. Best Buy's Labor Day sale has shaved $50 off the retail price. Read more Read less ▼

Save $9.01 Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689.99 at Amazon The MacBook Neo is in stock in all colors at Amazon, with a small $10 price cut. While we've seen the budget MacBook drop to $589.99, this is the best deal we've seen since the price hike in July. It's also an incredible price for a feature-packed MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save $149.01 Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M5): was $1,999 now $1,849.99 at Amazon Apple's M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, in a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 24 hours of battery life. Amazon's Labor Day discount is the best price you can find right now. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales