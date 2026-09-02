17 best Labor Day TV deals I recommend — expert picks from $99.99 on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Labor Day is just days away, and retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have already launched official Labor Day sales. TVs are one of the most popular Labor Day sale categories, thanks to clearance prices on older model displays and new 2026 TVs hitting record lows.



As TechRadar's deals editor and TV expert, I've been combing through TV offers for days to hand-pick the 17 best deals that I recommend. I'm very impressed with this year's discounts, with over $1,000 in savings on our best-rated 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL.



A few deals that offer incredible value include LG's top-rated 55-inch C6 OLED TV for $1,299.99 (was $1,599.99) and Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV for just $259.99 (was $469.99).



Shop more of my top picks below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers and most Labor Day sales will end on Labor Day proper (Monday, September 7).

Today's best Labor Day TV sales

Labor Day OLED TV deals

Save $300 LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B6 is the brand's latest entry-level OLED TV for 2026 and a great choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and support for Dolby Vision Gaming. Our only criticism with this model is that it didn't provide a massive upgrade over the previous LG B5 model, but it's still an excellent entry-level OLED TV that ticks a lot of the right boxes. Read our full LG B6 OLED TV review Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 LG 55-inch C6 OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,299.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $500 LG 55-inch B6E Series OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy LG's 2026 B6E is the budget version of the popular LG B6, and thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can get the 55-inch model for an incredible price of $799.99. The LG B6E is packed with premium features, like LG's speedy Alpha 8 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision support, extensive gaming features, and webOS 26 - all for under $800. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,303 LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon The LG C5 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 LG 77-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,500 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼

32-49 inch Labor TV deals

Save $16 Amazon 32-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV: was $159.99 now $143.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is $143.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 Insignia 43-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a small budget TV, this 43-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $139.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B6 is the brand's latest entry-level OLED TV for 2026 and a great choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and support for Dolby Vision Gaming. Our only criticism with this model is that it didn't provide a massive upgrade over the previous LG B5 model, but it's still an excellent entry-level OLED TV that ticks a lot of the right boxes. Read our full LG B6 OLED TV review Read more Read less ▼

50-58 inch Labor Day TV deals

Save $170 Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was $499.99 now $329.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a brilliant budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Labor Day discount brings the 55-inch model to $329.99, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 LG 55-inch C6 OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5 with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 65-inch Q6F Series QLED TV: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Samsung A 65-inch QLED display for $450 is an unbelievable deal. Samsung's 2025 Q6F Series TV delivers brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models. Read more Read less ▼

Save $602 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games. Read more Read less ▼

Save $600 Samsung 65-inch LS03FA The Frame QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Read more Read less ▼

Save $500 LG 55-inch B6E Series OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy LG's 2026 B6E is the budget version of the popular LG B6, and thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can get the 55-inch model for an incredible price of $799.99. The LG B6E is packed with premium features, like LG's speedy Alpha 8 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision support, extensive gaming features, and webOS 26 - all for under $800. Read more Read less ▼

Save $190 Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

65-85 inch Labor Day TV deals

Save $1,303 LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon The LG C5 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. Read more Read less ▼

Save $360 Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Best Buy has the popular 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV for an incredible $369.99. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access streaming apps easily with the Fire TV OS, which puts Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a big display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

Save $230 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 LG 77-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,500 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $141.31 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,197.99 now $1,056.68 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $1,056.68, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

See more of today's best Labor Day sales