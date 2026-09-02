It's officially September, and while it doesn't feel like Fall where I live (temperatures still hitting 100 degrees!!!), I know it's on the horizon. I always have an itch to refresh my home and backyard for fall, and Walmart is here to help me do that and save money.



• Shop Walmart's full Labor Day sale



Walmart has just launched its official Labor Day sale, and it's filled with fall essentials. I've hand-picked my 12 favorite deals, which include up to 74% off patio furniture, grills, home items, appliances, and Halloween decor.



So whether you're updating your backyard for fall weather with patio furniture, need a new grill for football season, or, like me, stocking up on new Halloween decor, Walmart has you covered. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and Walmart's Labor Day sale ends on Labor Day proper (September 7).

Walmart patio & outdoor deals

Walmart grill deals

Walmart Halloween deals