15 fall essentials worth buying at Walmart’s Labor Day sale — save up to 74% on patio furniture, grills, Halloween decor and more
It's fall ya'll (well, almost)
It's officially September, and while it doesn't feel like Fall where I live (temperatures still hitting 100 degrees!!!), I know it's on the horizon. I always have an itch to refresh my home and backyard for fall, and Walmart is here to help me do that and save money.
• Shop Walmart's full Labor Day sale
Walmart has just launched its official Labor Day sale, and it's filled with fall essentials. I've hand-picked my 12 favorite deals, which include up to 74% off patio furniture, grills, home items, appliances, and Halloween decor.
So whether you're updating your backyard for fall weather with patio furniture, need a new grill for football season, or, like me, stocking up on new Halloween decor, Walmart has you covered. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and Walmart's Labor Day sale ends on Labor Day proper (September 7).
Walmart patio & outdoor deals
Walmart grill deals
Walmart Halloween deals
Walmart Home & appliance deals
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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