Call off the sniffer dogs: I've found the best Labor Day weekend headphone deal (some might say, the only such discount worth considering), so you can stop hunting around for good bargains.

I'll cut to the good bit: the Sony WH-1000XM5 are now just $198 (was $399.99) at Amazon — a whopping 50% off!

The Sony WH-1000XM5, which we gave a perfect score to in our review, are back down to their lowest-ever price. Banish the thought of these $399 cans, they're now down to $198 (which is actually just over half off) at Amazon.

All four color options are down to this low price too; we've seen the headphones dip to this price before, but only once, in June of this year. There are some other discounted cans, but nothing like the Sonys; let's call off the search and I'll see you again next year.

Despite being a few years old, these are still stellar headphones, especially at the cost; the newer Sony WH-100XM6 headphones are reduced in the Labor Day sales, but only down to $398, so these 5th-gen models are the true bargain.

If you want something even cheaper, the entry-level Sony WH-CH520 are now just $38, down from $69.99, again over at Amazon.

These are more affordable Sony models, with balanced sound but some missing features and a less-premium design. The XM5s are the real bargain of the day, thanks to all the extra features they offer.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Save 50% ($201.99) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $198 at Amazon Sony's previous-generation flagship headphones are back down to their lowest-ever price, saving you over $200 on cans which received a perfect, 5-star score in our review. There are four color models to choose from, and each is discounted to this same price.

Any flies in the ointment? Sonically, no. Even at full price these headphones are the real deal. The only minor issue, if I'm being really picky, is that this model doesn't fold up for easy and compact transportation — although you do get a lovely case, in which the cups will lie flat.

Other than that, this is the easiest deal recommendation I've ever made, days ahead of Labor Day. I'll go ahead and clock off early eds, if that's all?

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales