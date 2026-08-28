It's a good day to visit Best Buy. Online and in-store, Best Buy has launched its official Labor Day appliance sale, and it's also running a 24-hour tech sale on its best-selling gadgets.



I'll first start with its appliance sale, because it's very impressive this year. The retailer is not only offering big savings, up to 45% off, but it's promising that 'we won’t be beat on appliance pricing,' and that is backed by their price match guarantee. That means if you find an appliance that's cheaper at an online or local competitor, Best Buy will match it.

• Shop today's top deals at Best Buy



The retailer's Labor Day appliance sale offers a wide range of appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, GE and Whirlpool. Best Buy also offers free shipping on all major appliances and free installation on qualifying products.



If you're also in the market for a new tech gadget, Best Buy has a 24-hour flash sale today, and I've listed the top deals further down the page, including OLED TVs, AirPods, cheap laptops and more.

Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale

Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale: save up to 45% off, plus free delivery

Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is live, with up to 45% off major appliances, including fridges, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. The retailer is also offering free shipping, and you can price match to ensure you're getting the best deal. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more of today's top Best Buy deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is now $17.99 at Best Buy. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $248 at Best Buy Quite simply, the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping $150 off. They don't fold up like the XM4, but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C): was $549 now $529 at Best Buy The over-ear headphones now include Apple's H2 chip, which delivers adaptive audio, personalized volume, and improved voice isolation for superior sound. You're also getting up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy Apple's latest base iPad is $50 off at Best Buy, bringing the price to $399. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.



Read our full 11-inch iPad A16 review Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $279 at Best Buy Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's latest sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus 516: was $479 now $399 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This version of the Acer Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. The 128GB storage is a bit underwhelming, but you get a large, bright IPS display and decent battery life of around 12 hours— more than enough for a full workday. At a little under $400, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M5): was $2,499 now $2,299 at Best Buy Apple's M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) is paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, in a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 24 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Best Buy shaves $200 off the retail price. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Best Buy has the popular 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV for an incredible $369.99. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access streaming apps easily with the Fire TV OS, which puts Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a big display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $479.99 now $409.99 at Best Buy Here's a super-tempting low price on one of the best action camera bundles on the market right now. The camera delivers an impressive 5.3K video resolution in a rugged, fully waterproof body. A sweet deal for your remaining summer or upcoming fall adventures. Read more Read less ▼

See more of today's best Labor Day sales