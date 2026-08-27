I've spent a long time warning people to avoid cheap 8GB laptop deals. In 2026, 16Gb is the baseline for multi-tasking, while 32GB gives you considerably more breathing room. But I've found a laptop deal that's even better.

Right now, the Acer Aspire Go 15 with a huge 48GB DDR4 RAM is down to $675 (was $1000) at Newegg. That's a welcome surprise in the middle of an ongoing memory crisis.

That 48GB memory paired with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor and 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, Wi-Fi 6 and Windows 11 Home.

Why we recommend it

In his four-star review of the Aspire Go 15, our expert Lewis called it a "snappy performer," and said it was: "very good, handling light productivity and entertainment workloads with speed."

He added that it's "quite thin and light, which makes it easier to carry around than expected. The light silver finish and minimal aesthetic also imbue the Aspire Go 15 with some style."

The standout feature here is that this laptop comes with 48GB of DDR4-3200 memory. It's made up of 16GB plus a 32GB Lexar module, giving you substantially more headroom for heavy multitasking, content creation, and other memory-intensive work than you'd normally get at this price.

The Ryzen 7 5825U is an older processor, but its eight cores still make it a capable choice for everyday workloads. There's USB-C with DisplayPort and 65W Power Delivery, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and Gigabit Ethernet, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

There's even a second M.2 slot so you can add additional storage which you'll need when you start nudging the limits of the 512GB SSD it comes with.

For more top picks, see our guide to the best business laptops we've tested.

Price context & historical value

Newegg currently lists this particular 48GB/512GB configuration at $674.99, down from $999.99. That's a $325 saving, or 32%, which is its lowest price for the laptop in the past 30 days.

There's some useful additional context here. The same listing was $714.99 very recently, so the latest reduction takes another $40 off.

For more savings, these are the best business laptop deals we've found this week.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Acer Aspire Go 15 if...

If you want a Windows laptop with lots of memory for work, heavy multitasking or running numerous applications simultaneously, $674.99 is a really good price. The combination of 48GB RAM, Ryzen 7 processor, Full HD IPS display and upgradable storage gives you plenty to work with.

❌ Skip the Acer Aspire Go 15 if...

If GPU-heavy creative work or maximum battery efficiency are priorities, I'd look elsewhere. The integrated Radeon graphics and older Ryzen architecture make this much more of a productivity machine than a performance laptop.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

48GB RAM is excellent, but it's DDR4 rather than DDR5, the graphics are integrated rather than discrete, and the Ryzen 7 5825U dates from an older AMD generation. The 15.6-inch display is also a straightforward 1920 x 1080 non-touch IPS panel rather than a high-resolution or premium OLED screen.

At 3.92lb, it's portable enough, but there are much lighter laptops available.