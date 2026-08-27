Yamaha unveils two new compact streaming hi-fi products, due for release in November

The WXC-70A is a compact streamer with Spotify, AirPlay, Roon, Tidal and HDMI connectivity, among others

The WXA-70A has all that, and built-in amplification as well

Is there any kind of audio tech that Yamaha doesn't make? For a while, compact streaming gear was one, but after a decade, the brand is returning to the space.

These new gadgets are called the WXA-70A, and WXC-70A, which seems unnecessarily confusing, but here we are. You'll be able to buy Yamaha's new offerings from some time in November 2026, though an exact release date hasn't been offered yet.

Let's start with the Yamaha WXC-70, which you can see pictured above: the compact streamer. This is due to sell for £859 (about $1, 170, AU$1,700), so it's the cheaper of the two models.

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It's designed to connect and empower a range of household audio devices such as turntables, speakers, and TVs, with an in-built calibration microphone which can analyze your room to best optimize its acoustic output.

The WXC-70A is controlled via the MusicCast app, which lets you manage your sources and outputs, and play music from various services. It also supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, AirPlay and it's Roon Ready. It can also be tied into your smart home gadgets.

A big draw to the device is its range of connections. Input-wise, it takes RCA, optical, HDMI (including eARC), USB-A, ethernet and Bluetooth (but only SBC/AAC), and its outputs include various RCA, optical, coax, a Sub Out port, and of course Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Getting amped up

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The WXA-70A offers a little more, and costs more too at £1,199 (about $1, 630, AU$2,400). It measures the same size as the WXC-70A, at 22 x 26.7 x 7.3cm, but its 2.6kg weight (compared to the C's 1.9kg) shows there's more going under the hood.

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Many of the features here are the same. It has the same calibration microphone, the same dials, the same MusicCast and smart home connections. It has the same inputs and largely the same outputs. You're paying more for its amplification skills.

The WXA-70A can output at 70W two-channel at 8 ohms, or 105W two-channel at 4 ohms, so it can pair nicely with bookshelf speakers or floorstanders. Basically, it's a powerful just-add-speakers small streaming hi-fi brain.

If you want something with even fewer boxes, Yamaha recently unveiled its latest streaming stereo speakers, which have all the connections built right in.

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