Logitech's new tool will now track if your office is too warm to work in

Logitech Spot has spent the past 18 months measuring office environment comfort

Now, it can work with 10 new partners to actively suggest changes

Its API works with other data, like office floor plans

In 2025, Logitech announced a series of smart sensors designed to monitor the office environment in order to optimize worker productivity and comfort - and now, it has unveiled plans to expand its Spot sensors even further.

Spot has 10 new software and platform integrations, with partners spanning Robin and Zoom.

Ultimately, it means that Spot goes from beyond just displaying metrics in a dashboard, and will now act as a central brain that feeds data into existing workplace management platforms.

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Logitech Spot is getting smarter with new integrations

Presence and occupancy, temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, VOCs, PM and barometric pressure are all metrics that Spot analyzes, with Logitech noting the aim is to provide a detailed look at how rooms are being used and what their environmental conditions are like.

With the company's CollabOS and Sync Cloud APIs, third parties can now integrate the smart data directly into the own platforms to adjust how rooms are allocated, check for unused meeting rooms, automatically check guests in, forecast demand and reveal environmental/comfort issues automatically.

Spot's data can also be used in conjunction with third-party software vendors' own data, like office floor plans and historical usage patterns, turning Spot into an accessory that offices should be able to just forget about, without having to interpret the data manually.

"Facilities and IT teams no longer have to guess where to cut costs or invest," Team Workspace Solutions GM Henry Levak said. "By connecting with the tools our customers already use daily, building healthier, automated, and far more efficient workplaces is easier than ever.”

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Spot itself is available for $499, but it's also built into some other hardware and requires an active subscription to unlock its full connectivity powers.

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