Logitech's new sticky sensor could let your boss monitor who is really in the office

Logitech Spot monitors an office environment for better flow

Poor air quality could be costing your workers' productivity

The sensors are also built into the $7,000 Rally Board 65

Logitech has unveiled a brand-new office monitoring tool it hopes will help businesses manage their collaborative workspace better.

The new Logitech Spot tracks occupancy and environmental changes through CO2 levels, air quality, and temperature to provide real-time data for office admins.

Spot is a battery-powered device that uses a peel-and-stick base to stick to walls. It pairs via Bluetooth to CollabOS devices, like Tap Scheduler, or via Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) gateways.

Office-tracking sensor

It’s all designed with the hope of making the office a more comfortable space for workers to spend their time and better employee experience – actionable suggestions allow admins to improve the workplace while making reductions to their energy costs.

The company says the real reason workers are getting weary in the office might not be because they’re tired, but rather than inefficient use of the space available is causing air quality issues.

“In bustling workplaces, employees move in and out of scheduled or ad-hoc meetings in spaces that continuously use energy and recirculate air,” Logitech says, citing Harvard and Berkeley studies showing high CO2 levels and pollutants like dust, perfume, and aerosols can reduce cognitive function.

“Logitech Spot solves the mystery of the number of people using spaces, the quality of the air they’re breathing, and environmental factors that can impact energy consumption–arming businesses with the information they need to address these unseen barriers," noted Logitech for Business COO and GM Prakash Arunkundrum.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the name of interoperability, Spot is also integrated with Microsoft Places and Teams, as well as other platforms like Samsung Smart Things Pro and Zoom Workplace.

Logitech has also lifted the wraps off its Rally Board 65, a new 65-inch portable all-in-one video conferencing solution that integrates Spot’s sensors within its system.

Spot will be available from the second half of 2025, and its APIs can be unlocked via the $199/year Essential or $399/year Select service plans (priced per room). The Rally Board 65 will be available from May 2025, priced at $6,999.