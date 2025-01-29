Thousands of UK workers might now get a four day work week

200 UK companies have signed up for a 4 day work week

The move follows successful trials across the globe

It is expected to boost productivity and worker well-being

For 5,000 lucky workers, the four-day working week just got one step closer.

The 4 Day Week Campaign has revealed 200 companies have now signed up for a permanent four-day working week with no loss of pay for staff.

There’s representation from a few different sectors in this pledge, with 18 Arts and Design firms, alongside Engineering & Manufacturing (12) Recruitment & HR (12), Entertainment (9), Accountancy, Banking & Finance (8) and Property Development, Trades & Construction (6) all signing up.

Win-win

The trend amongst tech companies in 2024 was generally the opposite, with firms such as Amazon leading the charge in rolling back hybrid working to issue return to work orders.

But four-day work week campaigners hail the change as a ‘win-win’, with increased productivity for employers, and happier and better rested employees. In fact, South Cambridgeshire District Council mandated the policy, and still have over 600 staff working the split, and the council claims this has improved services all round.

It’s no secret that the UK is in the middle of a productivity crisis, and the Labour Government has so far turned to AI for a boost, but studies have shown that companies benefited from increased performance and productivity thanks to lower levels of burnout and stress amongst employees.

“British workers put in some of the longest fulltime working hours in Europe, but we still have one of the least productive economies”, says the campaign group.

“A four-day week also benefits society in general. Shifting the economy to a 32-hour working week with no loss of pay could shrink the UK’s carbon footprint by up to 127 million tonnes per year.”

Elsewhere in the world, Panasonic did trial a four day work week back in 2022 in a bid to reduce the strain on Japanese workers.

Considering the success and popularity of hybrid work, the four day work week could be the natural next step.