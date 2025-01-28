CEOs increasingly admitting AI could be the key to business success

EY report finds AI will help make or break businesses in 2025

Upskilling employees will prove crucial to successful deployment, says report

Many businesses are hoping for transaction initiatives this year

Global CEOs are not only recognizing the benefits of artificial intelligence and its impact on business success, but they’re also acting on it, new research has claimed.

A report from EY found most (85%) now agree upskilling the workforce in the midst of widespread AI adoption will help them become industry leaders – a sign they recognize the value and importance of staff, and that blindly deploying AI isn’t the solution.

Today, more than half (57%) are “very confident” they can reimagine their business through transformation, the report found.

CEOs are on board with AI

"Digital transformation remains a critical driver of deal strategies, with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities increasingly driving corporate acquisition strategies," noted Andrea Guerzoni, EY Global Vice Chair for Strategy and Transactions.

"At the same time, defensive consolidation helps companies build operational and competitive resilience.”

Not only are business leaders getting behind the tech, but they’re also understanding how to navigate its deployment and the associated challenges. For example, two-thirds (67%) believe that getting to grips with global regulations is evolving into a strategic necessity.

Top investment hotspots now include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany and the UK.

Despite the optimism, some hurdles remain. Nearly one in two (49%) expect geopolitical tensions to escalate in 2025.

Looking ahead, the research reveals the growing appetite for mergers and acquisitions. Nearly all (96%) CEOs intend to pursue transaction initiatives over the next 12 months – including mergers and acquisitions, divestments, spin-offs, IPOs, joint ventures or strategic alliances.

“Adaptability is the ultimate advantage in today’s landscape," added EY CEO Janet Truncale. "Organizations that embrace transformation can turn disruption into opportunity, continuously learning, pivoting and growing to shape their future with confidence.”