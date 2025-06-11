CEOs are getting on board with AI - so what will this mean for workers?
CEOs believe AI adoption is important
- Three in five organizations are adopting GenAI faster than workers are happy with
- 66% of leaders say taking risks adopting AI is an important step
- Few workers will actually need retraining or upskilling
IBM's latest research supports the notion that companies are shifting from AI experimentation to implementation, with two in three (65%) UK & Ireland CEOs saying they are actively adopting AI agents at scale.
However, growth could be outpacing worker readiness, with the report finding over half (58%) are pushing their organizations to adopt GenAI faster than some are comfortable with.
It's a tricky one to balance, though, with many leaders believing their organizations' competitive edge could rely on how they approach artificial intelligence.
Organizations are going all-in on AI
Two-thirds (66%) say they must take more risks than their competitors to stay ahead, with nearly as many (62%) admitting to investing in technology before fully understanding its value, simply to avoid falling behind.
A further two-thirds (64%) of the 2,000 CEOs surveyed from 33 countries believe the productivity gains they could unlock from AI justify the potentially significant risks.
The success of generative AI has spurred on a whole new era of agentic AI – proactive non-human agents are said to be highly effective in decision-making, delivering predictive insights, and other automation and productivity metrics across HR, finance, IT, and customer service in particular.
"As expectations around AI shift towards competitive advantage and quantifiable ROI, CEOs are embracing risk as an opportunity to drive business performance," noted IBM Consulting's UK&I Managing Partner Rahul Kalia.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
While speed is important – both in terms of adoption rates and AI performance – IBM says that companies should also emphasize trust by using explainable AI models, forming strong data privacy and security principles, and adhering to ethical guidelines.
However, AI's effects on the workforce might not be as drastic as some had previously anticipated. Only 30% of the current workforce will require retraining or upskilling over the next three years, the CEOs said.
You might also like
- Check out the best AI tools and best AI writers
- Prepare for the future with the best online learning platforms
- Developers aren't thrilled about having to add AI into everything they build, study shows
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.