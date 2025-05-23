Developers aren't thrilled about having to add AI into everything they build, study shows

Three in four developers see AI integration as a pain point when building apps

GenAI and agentic AI is freeing up more time for creative tasks

It's also democratizing app development to new skill sets

Integrating AI into applications as a significant or moderate pain point.

However, the strong momentum for AI continues, with CEOs especially interested in agentic AI and many businesses still exploring their generative AI strategies.

According to Gartner research, the AI application development platforms market could be worth $5.2 billion – a figure that's only expected to rise.

Engineers are fed up with integrating AI into apps

Gartner VP Analyst Jim Scheibmeir said: "Even with business leaders focusing more on this technology and despite the growing hype, execution is not easy."

On the flip side, artificial intelligence is starting to become more useful in the application development process, with AI agents allowing developers to focus on complex and creative elements instead of having to handle repetitive workloads.

AI is also democratizing app development, which Gartner sees as a positive thing. Traditionally, the industry has been dominated by those proficient in the STEM fields, however team members with a focus on design, psychology and the arts can offer new perspectives and approaches.

By 2028, 40% of software team members could come from "nontraditional software engineering or technical backgrounds," or double the number that we see today, and that's thanks to advancements in generative AI.

However, AI is best seen as a human aid and not a replacement, therefore hiring for strong foundational skills like logic building and algorithm development remains essential.

"The future will be dominated by composable or fusion product teams that consist of software engineers, UX designers, product managers and even data scientists coming from both technical and nontechnical educational backgrounds," Gartner Principal Analyst Nitish Tyagi added.